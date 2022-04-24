How to Factory Reset Windows 11 Without Admin Password – BollyInside

This tutorial is about the How to Factory Reset Windows 11 Without Admin Password. We will try our best so that you understand this guide. I hope you like this blog How to Factory Reset Windows 11 Without Admin Password. If your answer is yes then please do share after reading this.

Table of contents

Let’s discuss the best methods to reset Windows 11 password. In this post, I will introduce the method to reset forgotten Windows 11 passwords. There are several methods to recover Windows 11 user passwords. Some of the methods are simple and straightforward. You can even use the Windows Hello method to avoid password-related issues. Windows Hello helps you sign in with facial recognition, fingerprint, Fido keys, or PIN. When using any computer, you need a strong password to protect your important data. There’s no point in using generic, easy-to-guess administrator passwords unless you’re comfortable putting your files and personal information at risk.

It is important to save passwords like these because without them, you will remain locked out of your PC. In the lower right corner of the login screen, you’ll see options to change your network settings, access Windows accessibility options, or turn off your PC. To start resetting your PC, hold down the Shift key on your keyboard. Press and hold the Reboot option in your Power menu. The power options can be found in the bottom right corner of the screen. Provides the ability to restart and shut down the computer. This will restart Windows 10, but instead of loading the operating system as usual, you’ll be presented with the boot options menu. Click the Troubleshoot option to continue.

From the login page, you can quickly reset your Windows 11 and Windows 11 machine by selecting Reset from the recovery options. To factory reset Windows 11 without an administrator password, follow these steps:

I hope you understand this article How to Factory Reset Windows 11 Without Admin Password, if your answer is no then you can ask anything via contact forum section related to this article. And if your answer is yes then please share this article with your family and friends.

Bollyinside.com provides you with the latest breaking articles. Learn how to do anything with Bollyinside, the world’s most popular how to tips and tutorials website. Easy, well-researched, and trustworthy instructions for everything you want to…

© 2021 Bollyinside.com | All rights reserved.

source