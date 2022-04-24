Dow Inc., Apple Inc. share gains contribute to Dow's 150-point jump – MarketWatch

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday morning with shares of Dow Inc. and Apple Inc. leading the way for the blue-chip average. Shares of Dow Inc. DOW, -1.45% and Apple Inc. AAPL, -2.78% are contributing to the index’s intraday rally, as the Dow DJIA, -2.82% is trading 155 points, or 0.4%, higher. Dow Inc.’s shares have climbed $3.29, or 4.9%, while those of Apple Inc. have risen $3.37 (2.0%), combining for an approximately 44-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are IBM IBM, -1.14%, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, -5.64%, and Coca-Cola KO, -1.45%. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Other streamers were hit hard, and PayPal and Facebook holding company Meta Platforms also had a bad week.

Supported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

source