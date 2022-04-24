Considering Microsoft 365? What you need to know – TechRepublic

Register for your free TechRepublic membership or if you are already a member, sign in using your preferred method below.

Considering Microsoft 365? What you need to know

Microsoft 365 is a great choice for everything from company email to team collaboration. Before you dive in, here are some TechRepublic Premium resources to prepare you for implementation.

Open a presentation. Start a call. Add data to a spreadsheet. Create a document. All of these tasks are probably on your daily (or at least weekly) to-do list. In the past, each of these tasks would require its own software, taking up serious hard drive space and draining your resources.

Now, we have the incredible cloud, enabling apps like Microsoft 365 to take the stress off our servers and improve how we work. Beginning as Microsoft Office, evolving into Office 365 and now known as Microsoft 365, this suite of apps is considered one of the best work-focused, cloud-based tool sets available on the market today.

Are you considering implementing Microsoft 365 in your business? If so, now’s the time to freshen up on your Microsoft 365 know-how before finalizing your decision.

According to TechRepublic contributing writer Mark W. Kaelin, Microsoft 365 is a “turnkey suite of integrated collaboration and productivity applications designed to be deployed all at once to save time and resources.”

Microsoft 365 is used by over a million companies worldwide, and for good reason. These companies reap all of the benefits of using the suite, including:

And this is only scratching the surface. While Microsoft 365 includes the Office tools we know and love such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, it also offers additional tools such as Teams and OneDrive. For business subscription plans, subscribers also have access to useful tools such as Microsoft Bookings (for appointment scheduling) and Microsoft Power Apps (for building low-code business apps).

Microsoft 365 is available for home and business. For businesses, there are four subscription tiers: Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Microsoft 365 Apps for Business, Microsoft 365 Business Standard and Microsoft 365 Business Premium. Whether you’re an SMB or a worldwide enterprise, there’s a Microsoft 365 subscription to fit your needs.

All business plans come standard with web and mobile versions of Office apps, email and calendaring, file storage, built-in security and support.

Any software or app investment requires careful thought. Whether you’re still considering Microsoft 365 or ready to implement the suite, we want to meet you where you are. Below, you’ll find three TechRepublic Premium resources you might find helpful for deciding on or moving forward with Microsoft 365.

The other top contender in the cloud-based productivity app space is Google Workspace. Formerly known as G-Suite, Google Workspace is a complete set of collaboration and communication tools built for organizations. Google Workspace includes apps such as Gmail, Google Meet, Docs, Sheets, Slides and more.

What’s the difference between Google Workspace and Microsoft 365? Could Google Workspace be a better choice for your business? What are the costs associated with the two suites? In this TechRepublic Premium guide, we dive into the key differences between the two options. We go over the tools, plans and features, so you don’t have to.

Download Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365: A side-by-side analysis on TechRepublic Premium

Should you decide to move forward with Microsoft 365, the deployment process will take time and care for the best results. This is especially true when it comes to deployment on Macs. Planning your deployment process can help you avoid end-user frustrations and get your new tools up and running fast.

During deployment, there are many tasks to complete. First, you’ll want to ensure the Microsoft 365 tenant account is updated and that each user has an account enabled. You’ll also need to set permissions and enable Mac-specific app configurations. To ensure you don’t miss a step in the process, we’ve compiled this TechRepublic Premium checklist.

Download Checklist: Microsoft 365 app and services deployments on Macs on TechRepublic Premium

After you implement Microsoft 365, you’ll want to define the practices and behaviors that those within your organization should follow when using Microsoft 365 services. This is the only way to protect your organization’s critical systems, apps and data from unauthorized and potentially dangerous access.

Not sure where to start when creating these policies? This sample Microsoft 365 Services Usage policy by TechRepublic Premium can help. Just download and edit to fit your business and needs.

Download Microsoft 365 Services Usage Policy on TechRepublic Premium

