Shiba Inu Payments Expand to Millions of Users Globally as BitPay Adds Four New Partners – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu payments might expand to millions of users globally as BitPay adds four new partners. Crypto payments processor BitPay has announced two new exchanges, and two new wallets are adopting its accurate payment protocol, including top crypto providers Bitso, Bitstamp, Edge and Guarda.

Bitso and Bitstamp, two leading cryptocurrency exchanges established in Mexico and Luxembourg, respectively, each have more than four million customers globally.

In addition to the new partners, the BitPay Protocol has already been adopted by Blockchain Wallet, the world’s largest self-custody wallet. BitPay’s Payment Protocol is also automatically enabled for in-store and online purchases at Verifone’s 600,000 merchants, with a footprint of 35 million devices.

Businesses may now accept cryptocurrency through BitPay and receive payments from over 200 million cryptocurrency users. Since its debut, Bitpay has processed over $5 billion in payments for tens of thousands of businesses all around the world.

BitPay officially began supporting the Shiba Inu coin in late 2021, which allowed for spending SHIB at hundreds of BitPay merchants where Shiba Inu is accepted. SlingTV, American Cancer Society, Newegg, Menufy, Carolina Hurricanes and Twitch are among the major companies accepting SHIB via BitPay at the moment.

Other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), DogeCoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP) are also supported via Bitpay.

As previously covered by U.Today, Porsche Towson, Baltimore’s only exclusive Porsche center, has partnered with cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay to accept digital assets, Shiba Inu inclusive.

Shiba Inu received a ton of attention after the long-awaited listing on the Robinhood trading platform earlier in April and is trading at $0.0000245 at the time of publication.

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source