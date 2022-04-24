Ripple CTO Slams Elon Musk, DOGE Profitability Hits 60%, MediaMarkt to Install Bitcoin ATMs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Elon Musk’s attempt to take over Twitter has split the community – some people seem to support the centibillionaire’s move, while others are against it, with the Ripple CTO being one of the latter. David Schwartz has accused Musk of wishing to use the social media giant to give “better treatment to political speech that he favors.” Besides, according to Schwartz, Musk may lack expertise in social media moderation and has never spoken to anyone in this field. Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer has not supported the Tesla boss either, saying that he is the last person who should own Twitter.

After Dogecoin successfully avoided bearish movements and withstood the selling pressure previously on the market, its profitability has increased to almost 60%. Back in March, DOGE’s profitability was at approximately 40%, which is considered extremely low for such volatile assets as cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.14, above its 50-day moving average, indicating that it still has a chance to break out of its long-term downtrend.

MediaMarkt , an electronics retailer that boasts more than 1,000 stores in various European countries, has announced its decision to install Bitcoin ATMs at 12 of its branches throughout Austria. Customers will be able to purchase Bitcoin at Kurant vending machines. MediaMarkt began testing such functionality at one of its Vienna branches back in 2019. The company has now decided to expand it due to strong demand.

Shiba Inu expansion keeps rolling, with yet another company joining the list of those who embraced the meme coin. According to the news shared by an admin of the Shiba Inu Venezuela community on Twitter, SHIB has been recently accepted as a payment option by Fidinam group, a Switzerland-based multinational company. Fidinam is reportedly operating in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.



Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source