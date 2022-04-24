E-News | Portal, VPN and Microsoft 365 services may be inaccessible briefly Sunday – WVU ENews

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Faculty, staff and students on all campuses will be unable to log into Portal, the Virtual Private Network and Microsoft 365 tools and 10-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb 27, during an important update to Active Directory Federation Services.

This is a system that verifies your identity and grants access to certain services. The Microsoft 365 impacts include Teams, Outlook, Calendar and SharePoint.

There will be no impact on Health Sciences Center systems.

It’s common to see an error message when trying to log in after a major system update. If you have problems once this work has been completed, try clearing your web browser history, closing your web browser and relaunching it. Rebooting your device will also clear cached pages.

If you still have problems after taking these steps, please call the ITS Service Desk 304-293-4444.

