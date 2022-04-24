News
The iPhone 12 mini in the Apple family is selling so slow that even iPhone SE is selling more units than mini – Digital Information World
So, one in ten iPhone 12 sales is still a mini, despite continually trashing it in the media. (61% are 12; 6% are mini.) By these numbers, Apple should make some form of a mini each generation since they are the only company to cater to the one in ten people who prefer a pocket-sized phone to a computer tablet-sized phone.
