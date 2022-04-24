Here’s how iPhone 13 battery life compares to iPhone 12 and 11 – 9to5Mac

February 22

Michael Potuck

– Feb. 22nd 2022 3:00 am PT

@michaelpotuck

Battery life gets a solid improvement with the iPhone 13 lineup. Follow along below for a detailed look at how iPhone 13 battery life compares to iPhone 12 and 11.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



The four iPhone 13 models feature the same iPhone 12 design with flat sides. But with the iPhone 12 devices having a thickness of 0.29 inches (7.4 mm), the iPhone 13 lineup is just a touch thicker at 0.30 inches (7.65 mm). That includes a larger battery along with new camera modules.

Compared to the iPhone 11 lineup that was 0.32 or 0.33-inches (8.3/8.13 mm) thick, the iPhone 13 is still slimmer at 0.30-inches.

At a high level, Apple says “most users will experience”:

But keep reading below for more detailed battery life specs.

Looking more closely, iPhone 13 may offer even better battery performance than that. Here is iPhone 13, 12, and 11 battery life compared by video playback and audio playback (not streamed) based on Apple’s tech specs.

Notably, iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro can see up to 28 hours and 22 hours for video playback, respectively, giving quite a boost compared to the 12 Pro Max and 12 Pro.

All battery estimates from Apple below feature the “up to” qualifier on all of its specs pages.

Apple says that the iPhone 13 battery improvements were made possible in large part to the new A15 Bionic chip and a larger battery

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.

@michaelpotuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

iPhone 14 leaks: Everything we know so far

Earth Day-inspired workouts now on Apple Fitness+

Apple may have already inked NFL Sunday Ticket deal

iPadOS 16 concept imagines new multitasking

source