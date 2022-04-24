After 1TB iPhone 13 Pro, Rumor Says iPhone 14 to Feature Up to 2TB Of Storage – MacRumors

We’re still a year away from ever seeing the iPhone 14 and not even a month since the iPhone 13. Despite that, the rumors are already floating on what Apple has planned for next year. The latest rumor suggests that for the ‌iPhone 14‌, Apple plans to include a whopping 2TB storage option.



With the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, Apple added a 1TB storage option for customers, the largest ever storage configuration offered on an iPhone. The new option was due primarily to new camera features, such as ProRes for videos launching later this year. ProRes videos, in addition to 4K 60FPS videos shot on the ‌iPhone‌, consume significantly more storage than regular videos.

Apple has marketed the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max as the ultimate tool for videographers and cinematographers, and the 1TB choice is inherently tailored towards the most professional of users.

With the ‌iPhone 14‌ next year, Apple is settings its eyes on making its Pro iPhones even more “Pro” by offering a 2TB option, according to a sketchy rumor from Chinese site MyDrivers. The rumor, which should be viewed with a considerable amount of skepticism, claims that Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year’s ‌iPhone‌ and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2TB.

A report earlier this week from DigiTimes was the first to suggest Apple would be adopting new storage technologies for next year’s ‌iPhone‌, but that report lacked mention of a 2TB option in specific.

Apple doesn’t regularly offer new storage configurations, and when it does, as evident this year by new camera features, it has a reason in mind. Next year’s ‌iPhone 14‌ is expected to focus more heavily on a complete redesign that removes the notch rather than concentrate on camera upgrades. Regardless, camera improvements are a given for every new ‌iPhone‌. Still, there’s no indication to think that the ‌iPhone 14‌ will expand camera capabilities to the extent that a new 2TB storage configuration is practically warranted.

For the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup, Apple plans two 6.1 and 6.7-inch models, meaning the end of the smaller 5.4-inch form factor, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. On the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models, 6.1 and 6.7-inches in size, respectively, Apple’s rumored to include a hole-punch design for Face ID rather than a notch. There’s also the possibility of the higher-end models featuring titanium bodies and a vapor chamber thermal system.

Catch up on everything we know so far about next year’s ‌iPhone‌ using our dedicated guide.

