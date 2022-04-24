Microsoft IPP Class Driver No color, Missing or Not installed – TheWindowsClub

The Windows Club

IPP (Internet Printing Protocol) is an internet protocol used for communication between the client devices (such as computers, mobile phones, etc.) and the printers via an IPP port. In Windows computers, Microsoft IPP Class Driver is used for this purpose. Some users have experienced an issue with Microsoft IPP Class Driver. According to them, Microsoft IPP Class Driver allows them to print only in monochrome. Whereas, some users have found Microsoft IPP Class Driver missing from their computers. If the documents printed by using Microsoft IPP Class Driver have no color or if Microsoft IPP Class driver is missing or not installed on your system, the solutions provided in this post may help you fix it.



What is the Microsoft IPP Class Driver is not installed?

If you are connecting your printer to your Windows device by using an IPP port, you may require the Microsoft IPP Class driver. The "Microsoft IPP Class driver not installed" means the IPP Class driver is missing from your Windows device or you have not installed it properly. If the IPP Class driver is missing, your computer will not be able to communicate with your printer, hence, you will experience several issues with your printer.

Microsoft IPP Class Driver No color, Missing or Not installed

Try the following solutions to fix this problem.

Run the Printer Troubleshooter Try to print via Microsoft XPS Document Writer Uninstall and reinstall the printer driver Remove and add the printer again Select the correct printer driver and port

Let’s see all these solutions in detail.

1] Run Printer Troubleshooter





The problem that you are experiencing on your Widows 11/10 device is related to the printer. Therefore, running the Printer Troubleshooter can help you fix the problem. You will find the Printer Troubleshooter in your Windows 11/10 Settings app.

If the Printer Troubleshooter does not help, try the next solution.

2] Try to print via Microsoft XPS Document Writer

Microsoft XPS Document Writer is a print-to-file driver that lets users create XML document files. If the Microsoft IPP Class Drier is missing or giving you the monochrome print of your documents, you can try one thing. Print your documents using the Microsoft XPS Document Writer.



When you print a document, Windows shows you an option to select the printer. Select Microsoft XPS Document Writer from the drop-down and then click on the Print button. After that, Windows will save your document in the Open XPS format. Now, you can print that document. The problem should not occur this time.

3] Uninstall and reinstall the printer driver

The problem might be occurring due to the outdated or corrupted printer driver. To deal with such types of problems, uninstall and reinstall the printer driver. You can uninstall your printer driver via the Device Manager. The steps for the same are listed below:

Press the Win + X keys and select the Device Manager. In the Device Manager, expand the Print Queues node. Right-click on your printer driver and select Uninstall device. Click Uninstall.

After uninstalling the printer driver, restart your computer. Now, visit the official website of your printer manufacturer and download the latest version of your printer driver. If the driver is downloaded in zip format, extract it. Now, run the installer file to reinstall the printer driver.

Uninstalling and reinstalling the printer driver has worked for many users. It may work for you too.

4] Remove and add the printer again

If uninstalling and reinstalling the printer driver did not solve your problem, this method should help. Completely remove your printer from your Windows 11/10 device. When it comes to removing or uninstalling the printer completely from a Windows device, you can do so by using the:

Windows 11/10 Settings app

Control Panel

Print Server Properties

Command Prompt

Registry Editor

After removing your printer, restart your Windows 11/10 device. After restarting your computer, add your printer again to your system. Now, your printer should start printing the colored documents.

5] Select the correct printer driver and port

This solution has worked for many users. Select the correct printer driver and port for your printer and see if it fixes the problem. Follow the instructions written below:



Open the Windows 11/10 Settings app. Go to “Bluetooth & Devices > Printers & Scanners.” Select the printer you are experiencing the problem with. Click on the Printer Properties option. A new window will open. Click on the Advanced tab. Click on the Diver drop-down menu and select the right printer. Now, click on the Ports tab and select the right printer. Click Apply and then OK.

Now, shut down your printer and restart your computer. After restarting your computer, turn on your printer and let it connect to your computer. You should be able to take color printouts using your printer.

Read: Epson Connect Printer Setup cannot find printer

How do I install the Microsoft IPP Class driver?

You can install the Microsoft IPP Class driver for your printer by following the steps listed below.



Right-click on the Start menu and select Settings. This will open the Windows 11/10 Settings app. Go to “Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners.” Now, click on the Add a printer or scanner button (in Windows 10) and Add device button (in Windows 11). Click on The printer that I want isn’t listed link. Add printer window will appear. Select the “Select a shared printer by name” option. Type HTTP://(IP address of your printer)/printer. Click Next. After that, Windows will connect your computer to the printer and open the Add Printer Wizard. Click Microsoft from the left side and then select the IPP Class driver for your printer. Click OK.

Hope this helps.

Read next: Fix Printer is in Error State on Windows 11/10.

Date: April 24, 2022

