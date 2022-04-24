News
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter makes its 24th flight on Mars – Space.com
Space is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
By published 8 April 22
The helicopter is en route to an ancient river delta where life might have existed.
It was up, up, and away last weekend for NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter, which completed its 24th Martian flight on Sunday (April 3).
The sortie was just a short repositioning hop, covering 154 feet (47 meters) of ground in 69.5 seconds at a maximum altitude of 33 feet (10 m). But it was an important flight, helping reposition Ingenuity for its exit out of the Séítah region of Mars’ Jezero Crater on its way to an ancient river delta, where the helicopter will work in tandem with NASA’s life-hunting, sample-collecting Perseverance rover.
Sunday’s flight also marked the first time the helicopter took off at a different time of day — 9:30 a.m. local mean solar time (LMST), rather than the standard 10 a.m. LMST.
Related: 1 year later, Ingenuity helicopter still going strong on Mars
Since March 10, Ingenuity has been making its way across Séítah, a region filled with hazards for little helicopters — namely rock- and dune-filled terrain that could cause the vehicle to flip upon landing. (Perseverance, on the other hand, is taking a roundabout route to avoid the uneven Mars terrain.)
The first three Séítah flights went off without a hitch, but Ingenuity’s team faced a tough decision for the final leg of the journey, with three options that each presented challenges. The team ultimately chose a flight plan that included the tiny hop completed on Sunday, which put Ingenuity in an opportune position for the final flight out of Séítah, mission team members explained in a blog post on Tuesday (April 5).
That flight plan, however, required Ingenuity to fly 30 minutes earlier in the day than usual on Sunday. Because the helicopter uses its solar-powered batteries to heat itself at night, it “wakes up” with some battery depletion, which it replaces when the sun rises in the morning. Taking off earlier in the day means that Ingenuity has less time to recharge before a flight, adding to the risk.
— Tour Mars’ Jezero Crater with this gorgeous Perseverance rover mosaic (video)
— Mars rover Perseverance sets distance record on the Red Planet
— Why Mars helicopters like Ingenuity could glow in the dark
But Ingenuity demonstrated the capability to fly earlier on Flight 24, so the helicopter is currently preparing for its exit out of Séítah; the flight instructions have already been uplinked to Mars.
Ingenuity is proving to be the little engine that could, vastly exceeding its original mission — a five-flight technology demonstration designed to show that it’s possible for a helicopter to explore Mars. Since its first flight on April 19, 2021, Ingenuity has flown 23 more times, covering a total distance of 3.21 miles (5.17 kilometers).
Follow Stefanie Waldek on Twitter @StefanieWaldek. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Space.com contributing writer Stefanie Waldek is a self-taught space nerd and aviation geek who is passionate about all things spaceflight and astronomy. With a background in travel and design journalism, as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University, she specializes in the budding space tourism industry and Earth-based astrotourism. In her free time, you can find her watching rocket launches or looking up at the stars, wondering what is out there. Learn more about her work at www.stefaniewaldek.com.
Get breaking space news and the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Thank you for signing up to Space. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Space is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.