iPhone 13 Models Have the Same Amount of RAM as iPhone 12 Models – MacRumors

Apple never advertises the amount of RAM in iPhones, but based on strings contained within the Xcode 13 beta, MacRumors can confirm that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models are equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have 4GB of RAM. These amounts are unchanged from the iPhone 12 lineup.



The same Xcode strings accurately revealed the amount of RAM in iPhone 12 models last year and in several previous iPhone generations.

iPhone 13 models feature a more power efficient A15 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s advanced 5nm+ process, but Apple has not indicated how much faster the chip is compared to the A14 chip. The A15 chip also has a new 5-core GPU in iPhone 13 Pro models — up from 4 cores — that Apple says delivers the “fastest graphics performance in any smartphone.”

All four iPhone 13 models will be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 17 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S. and over 30 other countries and regions. The devices are set to launch one week later on Friday, September 24.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on March 14 released iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, bringing Universal Control across iPad and Mac, support for Face ID while wearing a mask, new emojis, anti-stalking changes for AirTags, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source