iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max – Apple

Save on your new iPhone with special carrier deals at Apple. Find your deal

Let’s Pro.



View iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Maxin AR

Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion

iPhone 13 Pro Max

6.7”

iPhone 13 Pro

6.1”

iPhone 13 Pro in Sierra Blue, Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Alpine Green Alpine Green, Silver, Gold, Graphite, and Sierra Blue

Surgical-grade stainless steel

Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass

Industry-leading IP68 water resistance

Our Pro camera system gets its biggest upgrade ever. With next-level hardware that captures so much more detail. Superintelligent software for new photo and filmmaking techniques. And a mind-blowingly fast chip that makes it all possible. It’ll change the way you shoot.

Whoa.

With its redesigned lens and powerful autofocus system, the new Ultra Wide camera can focus at just 2 cm — making even the smallest details seem epic. Transform a leaf into abstract art. Capture a caterpillar’s fuzz. Magnify a dewdrop. The beauty of tiny awaits.

Macro stills are just the beginning. You can also shoot macro videos — including slow motion and time-lapse. Prepare to be mesmerized.

Bring on

the night.

iPhone 13 Pro was made for low light. The Wide camera adds a wider aperture and our largest sensor yet — and it leverages the LiDAR Scanner for Night mode portraits. Ultra Wide gets a wider aperture, a faster sensor, and all-new autofocus. And Telephoto now has Night mode.

The Wide camera captures up to 2.2x more light for better photos and videos

The Ultra Wide camera captures 92% more light for better photos and videos

Night mode now on

every camera

Sharper, more detailed photos and videos in any light

More

zoom?

Boom.

The new Telephoto camera features a 77 mm focal length and 3x optical zoom — great for classic portraiture or shooting clearer photos and videos from far away. For closer subjects, try Portrait mode, where you can dial in the bokeh and experiment with studio-quality lighting effects.

Shift the focus.

Up the drama.

Presenting Cinematic mode.

Now iPhone can shoot with shallow depth of field and automatically add elegant focus transitions between subjects. Cinematic mode can also anticipate when a prominent new subject is about to enter the frame and bring them into focus when they do, for far more creative storytelling. You have the option to change focus or adjust the level of bokeh even after capture. We can’t wait to see what you do with it.

To bring Cinematic mode to iPhone, we carefully studied how master filmmakers use rack focus to add drama and emotion to the story.

On Hollywood shoots, pulling focus requires a talented team of experts. Like a cinematographer, who makes the overall call about what’s in focus and when that changes. And a focus puller, who makes sure the transition is smooth, the timing is spot on, and the subjects are perfectly crisp.

Making all this happen automatically on your iPhone was no small feat.

First we had to generate high-quality depth data so Cinematic mode knows the precise distance to the people, places, and pets in a scene. And because this is video, we needed that depth data continuously — at 30 frames per second.

We also trained the Neural Engine to work like the experts. It makes on-the-fly decisions about what should be in focus, and it applies smooth focus transitions when that changes. If you want creative control, you can always hop in the director’s chair and rack focus manually, either when you shoot or in the edit.

It’s so computationally intense, we needed a chip that could handle the workload. Enter A15 Bionic.

The sheer computational power needed to run the machine learning algorithms, render autofocus changes, support manual focus changes, and grade each frame in Dolby Vision — all in real time — is astounding.

It’s like having Hollywood in your pocket.

Customize

your camera to lock in

your look.

Introducing

Photo­graphic Styles.

Photographic Styles apply your preferred Tone and Warmth settings to your photos. But unlike filters, they keep things like skies and skin tones natural. Choose an Apple-designed preset — Vibrant, Rich Contrast, Warm, or Cool — and if you want, fine-tune it even further. Set your style once to get the look you love every time.

Shoot it.Cut it.Ship it.

All in ProRes.

The high color fidelity and low compression of ProRes let you record, edit, and deliver broadcast-ready content on the go. Now you can complete a project in ProRes entirely on your iPhone. Or easily bring ProRes videos from your iPhone into Final Cut Pro on your Mac.

Harnessing the machine learning power of the Neural Engine, Smart HDR 4 now makes unique adjustments for multiple people in a scene. Our software and ISP automatically refine contrast, lighting, and skin tones for each person. So everyone always looks amazing.

For mid- to low-light shots, Deep Fusion kicks in — using the Neural Engine to perform a pixel-by-pixel analysis of various exposures and fusing the best parts into your final image. It delivers extraordinary detail, bringing out even the subtlest textures in your photos.

Telephoto

Ultra Wide

Wide

Our three most powerful cameras ever

The TrueDepth camera system is a total Pro too, with:

No wonder your selfies look so good.

Up to

of storage, plenty for all those photos and videos

Up to

1TB

of storage, plenty for all those photos and videos

Hello, ProMotion.

Meet the 120Hz adaptive refresh display that changes the game.

The new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion can refresh from 10 to 120 times per second, and all kinds of frame rates in between. It intelligently ramps up when you need exceptional graphics performance, and ramps down to save power when you don’t. It even accelerates and decelerates naturally to match the speed of your finger as you scroll. You’ve never felt anything like it.

Up your game.

The display’s ability to refresh up to 120Hz — combined with the amazing graphics performance of the new 5-core GPU on A15 Bionic — makes iPhone 13 Pro perfect for power gamers.

Running a display that refreshes 120 times every single second requires a ton of power. But you don’t really need all that speed all the time.

One way to be more efficient is to set standard frame rates for different types of content. Say, 10 fps for a book and 120 fps for a game. The problem with this approach is that frame rates are always changing. If the game drops to 30 fps for a menu screen while the display is set at 120 fps, you end up using precious battery life without seeing any benefit from the higher frame rate.

For us, power is far too important to waste on empty frames. So we set out to design a more intelligent solution. One that can adapt to ever-changing refresh rates.

With ProMotion, there are no settings. Refresh rates are tied to whatever’s happening on the screen. If your game drops to 30 fps, ProMotion dips to 30 fps too. If you’re watching a video that was filmed at 24 fps, it plays at 24 fps. All of this saves power.

ProMotion makes it feel like you’re reaching right through the screen and touching the code.

We also considered the way your finger speeds up and slows down as you scroll, swipe, or pinch. The speed of your finger now drives the speed of each gesture. iOS 15 is full of moments where 120Hz makes the interface feel glued to your finger. It’s just so fast. But even then, ProMotion only uses 120Hz at the precise moment you’ll feel the impact.

It would have been much easier to put a 120Hz iPhone in your hand without worrying about battery life. But that’s not the Apple way. We wanted to deliver fast frame rates when you need them, and preserve battery life when you don’t.

Pure. Pro. Power.

A15 Bionic is the world’s fastest smartphone chip.

Year after year, iPhone silicon pushes our idea of what’s possible with smartphones. A big reason why is that we build long-term product road maps — and bring our teams together — in ways no other company can.

Deep integration between our teams allows us to deliver features you can’t find on any other smartphone.

That’s how we deliver features like ProMotion, which have to be planned years in advance. Our chip team fully understood the needs of the display hardware, display software, and operating system teams and took them into account for A15 Bionic.

For example, we overhauled the display engine to support variable frame rates, then designed the system so ProMotion could capture the incredible graphics performance — and efficiency potential — of the new 5-core GPU.

In turn, the display software and iOS teams decided where all that speed would make the biggest impact, and where they could optimize refresh rates to use a lot less power.

What’s truly unique about Apple is that we don’t just start with a superfast chip and build features around it. Instead, we start with an idea about a great experience we’d like you to have, and then we all work together to bring it to life.

iPhone 13 Pro Max has

the best battery life ever on iPhone.

Add a MagSafe charger for faster wireless charging.

No one does 5G like iPhone.

The world is quickly moving to 5G. Streaming, downloading — everything happens so much faster. 5G is even fast enough for serious multiplayer gaming, sharing AR videos, and more. With Smart Data mode, iPhone will downshift automatically to save power when you don’t need all that speed.

In touch.

In the moment.

iOS 15 lets you keep the conversation going while sharing movies, music, or whatever’s on your screen right in FaceTime. Stay in the zone by filtering out any notifications that aren’t relevant to the task at hand. And interact with text in images to quickly send email, make calls, get directions, and more.

Learn more about iOS 15

Privacy is built in.

iPhone helps put you in control of your personal information. For example, when you’re browsing, Safari intelligently helps block trackers from profiling you and shows you which ones have been blocked in your Privacy Report. And the list goes on.

Our stores, offices, and data centers are already carbon neutral. By 2030 our products — and your carbon footprint from using them — will be, too. We’ve also eliminated the plastic wrap around the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boxes, saving 600 metric tons of plastic.

Learn more about switching to iPhone

Stream songs, albums, and curated playlists. Catch the shows everyone is raving about. Discover exciting new games. Keep up on the news and stories you love. Find your next favorite workout. Apple services put so much at your fingertips, and Apple One bundles them all into a simple subscription.

Everything you love about your iPhone gets even better when you use it with a Mac, iPad, or Apple Watch. It all just works together — seamlessly. Answer a call on whatever is close at hand. Take a photo on your iPhone and watch it instantly appear on your Mac. And see all your texts, all the time, on all your devices. Easy.

Check it out.

See it from

every angle and

in every color.

View iPhone 13 Pro in AR

View iPhone 13 Pro Max in AR

See iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in AR.

Open this page in Safari on your iPhone or iPad.

Deck it out.

Take the perfect iPhone accessory and make it yours with free engraving — only from Apple.

Attach one to your keys. Put another in your backpack. If they’re misplaced, just use the Find My app.

Snap on a magnetic case, wallet, or both. And get faster wireless charging.

Shop all iPhone accessories

Save up to $700

Get $400 ‑ $850 in creditGet four hundred dollars to eight hundred fifty dollars in credit

Save up to $700

Find your deal

Our Specialists can help

you shop — online or in store. Connect with an iPhone Specialist

With Apple Trade In, you can get credit toward a new iPhone when you trade in an eligible smartphone. It’s good for you and the planet.

Learn more about Apple trade in

Join the iPhone Upgrade Program to get the latest iPhone every year, low monthly payments, and AppleCare+.

Learn more about iphone upgrade program

You won’t find a better place to buy iPhone. We know about carriers, payment options, and more. And we make it easy to understand.

Learn moreabout buying iPhone

On any in-stock iPhone ordered by 5:00 p.m. Or pick up available items at an Apple Store.

You can pay over time when you choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments.†

Have a question? Call a Specialist or chat online.

Call 1-800-MY-APPLE.

AT&T Special Deal: Offer pricing will reflect application of AT&T trade‑in credit applied over 36 months after trade‑in of eligible smartphone. Requires upgrade of an existing line or activation of a new line and purchase of a new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max on qualifying 36‑month 0% APR installment plan, subject to carrier credit qualification. AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up is not eligible for this promotion. $0 down for well‑qualified customers only, or down payment may be required and depends on a variety of factors. Tax on full retail price due at sale. Requires activation on eligible unlimited plan. If you cancel eligible wireless service, credits will stop and you will owe the remaining device balance. Activation/Upgrade Fee: $30. Trade‑in device may not be on existing installment plan. Bill credits are applied as a monthly credit over the 36‑month installment plan. Credits start within 3 bills. Will receive catch‑up credits once credits start. Wireless line must be on an installment agreement, active, and in good standing for 30 days to qualify. Installment agreement starts when device is shipped. To get all credits, device must remain on agreement for entire term and you must keep eligible service on device for entire installment term. Limited‑time offer; subject to change. Limits: one trade‑in per qualifying purchase and one credit per line. May not be combinable with other offers, discounts, or credits. Purchase, financing, other limits, and restrictions apply. Price for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes $30 AT&T instant discount. Activation required.

T‑Mobile/Sprint Special Deal: T‑Mobile/Sprint trade‑in credit in the form of a rebate with virtual prepaid card when you trade in a qualifying device. Limited‑time offer; subject to change. Requires activation on any T‑Mobile/Sprint data plan and submission of a promo code at promotions.t-mobile.com. $200 rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard® Card, which you can use online or in‑store via accepted mobile payment apps; no cash access & expires in 6 months from issuance. Card is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions stated in the Cardholder Agreement. Lines must be active and in good standing when card is issued. Allow up to 2 billing cycles after fulfillment of offer requirements. Max 4 per account offer/discounted devices/account. May not be combined with some offers or discounts. Sales tax may be assessed on full value of new iPhone. Requires trade‑in of an iPhone XR or newer in good condition. Must be at least 18 to trade in. Apple or its trade‑in partners reserve the right to refuse or limit any trade‑in transaction for any reason. In‑store trade‑in requires presentation of a valid, government‑issued photo ID (local law may require saving this information). In‑store promotion availability subject to local law; speak to a Specialist to learn more. Additional terms from Apple, T‑Mobile/Sprint, and Apple’s trade‑in partners may apply.

Verizon Special Deal: Offer pricing will reflect application of Verizon’s trade‑in credit up to $700 (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini) or $425 (iPhone 12) or $375 (iPhone 12 mini) after trade‑in of eligible smartphone. Savings comprised of (i) Apple instant trade‑in credit at checkout and (ii) Verizon monthly bill credits applied over 36 months. Customer must remain in the Verizon Device Payment Program for 36 months to receive the full benefit of the Verizon bill credits. Bill credits may take 1-2 bill cycles to appear. If it takes two cycles for bill credits to appear, you’ll see the credit for the first cycle on your second bill in addition to that month’s credit. Requires purchase and activation of a new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max with the Verizon Device Payment Program at 0% APR for 36 months, subject to carrier credit qualification, and iPhone availability and limits. Taxes and shipping not included in monthly price. Sales tax may be assessed on full value of new iPhone. Requires eligible unlimited service plan. Requires trade‑in of eligible device in eligible condition. Must be at least 18 to trade‑in. Apple or its trade‑in partners reserve the right to refuse or limit any trade‑in transaction for any reason. In‑store trade‑in requires presentation of a valid. government‑issued photo ID (local law may require saving this information). In‑store promotion availability subject to local law; speak to a Specialist to learn more. Limited‑time offer; subject to change. Additional terms from Apple, Verizon, and Apple’s trade‑in partners may apply. Price for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13 includes $30 Verizon instant discount. Activation required.

source