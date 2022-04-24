Default Windows apps have a much larger size than reported – Ghacks

Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system includes dozens of default applications that are available by default right after installation on first run. Some of these applications provide core functionality, like photo viewing, media playing or plain text editing. Others have a narrow focus that is of use to a small subset of Windows users only.



Many of the preinstalled apps can be removed from the Windows machine, either through Settings > Apps, PowerShell commands, or by using a program like winget, the Windows Packet Manager. The apps occupy disk space and some administrators may want to remove them to free up space on a drive

When it comes to determining the actual size these apps occupy, administrators will run into roadblocks. The Settings > Apps listing is useless for this, as many of the default Windows apps are listed with a few Kilobytes of size only.



The storage readings are not correct. The reason for the low number that is reported for preinstalled Windows apps is that these applications may be installed into multiple folders. Microsoft’s Settings application returns the size of one of the folders as it ignores any other folder that stores application files.

The same is true when you run regular PowerShell commands to return application listings.

Michael Niehaus analyzed the behavior on Windows 11. He published his findings in a blog post on his website and created a PowerShell script that returns the full size of default applications on Windows systems.

The PowerShell script is available as a download. Just download the zip archive to the local system and extract it to get started.

Use the Start Menu to launch an elevated PowerShell prompt, navigate to the folder the script is stored in, and run .Get-AppSizes.ps1 -online | Out-GridView to get the output.

Note that you need to allow the execution of third-party scripts and select “run once” when prompted to run it. Cautious users may look at the code before they run the script to make sure it is safe to run.

Get-AppxProvisionedPackage -online | % {

# Get the main app package location using the manifest

$loc = Split-Path ( [Environment]::ExpandEnvironmentVariables($_.InstallLocation) ) -Parent

If ((Split-Path $loc -Leaf) -ieq 'AppxMetadata') {

$loc = Split-Path $loc -Parent

}

# Get a pattern for finding related folders

$matching = Join-Path -Path (Split-Path $loc -Parent) -ChildPath "$($_.DisplayName)*"

$size = (Get-ChildItem $matching -Recurse -ErrorAction Ignore | Measure-Object -Property Length -Sum).Sum

# Add the results to the output

$_ | Add-Member -NotePropertyName Size -NotePropertyValue $size

$_ | Add-Member -NotePropertyName InstallFolder -NotePropertyValue $loc

$_

} | Select DisplayName, PackageName, Version, InstallFolder, Size

The PowerShell script opens a new window, that lists each application in its own row. Each app is listed with its name, package name, install folder, version and size. The size is listed in bytes. Most apps have a size of ten Megabytes and more. Some, YourPhone, Windows Store, Windows Communication Apps, or Microsoft Teams, are much larger than that.

Closing Words

Microsoft should readjust the size readings in the Apps listing of the Settings application, as the small sizes of the installed apps give users and administrators an incorrect impression.

Now You: do you remove preinstalled apps on your machines? (via Deskmodder)

>Now You: do you remove preinstalled apps on your machines?

Yes, no need for phone app and xbox tripe 🙂

You mean to tell me that Microsoft is LYING???????

I am in total disbelief.

Please God let this be fake news.

Not Microsoft.

Not.

Microsoft.

That last bastion of truth, honesty and customer honour.

Please, no.

There should be possibility to remove that trash, but M$ is so arrogant and won’t let it without obstacles.

If you want Windows 11, buy a new PC, buy more disk, buy more memory …

Sorry, I am not supporting the consumer economy that Microsoft is trying to force us into. I’ll stick with W10 until EOL and then go to Linux.

Feels bit like MS is telling you actual app size in store, but that script shows you all space it is taking, including synchronized data. Hence why phone app is so bloated, likely got a lot of data synced. Even while uninstall will bloat size of launchers, because it will also add size of all games you installed in default folder, which is inside launcher folder.

Though by all means, I am not saying MS is honest, this is likely where some of the bloat ones from. Other might be based on amount of user accounts, since I could see MS dropping copy for each user sepetately.

Who really cares about a few 100 MB these days?

Even low end devices are averaging 250-500 GB drives and most PC come with a TB or more now.

You start caring, especially if it always runs in background like the phone app and it tries to make outgoing connections.

Who really cares about a few 100 MB these days?

This is the same logic as:

Who really cares about a few 100 processes running these days?

My Windows 11 runs 135 processes in normal mode and just 49 in Safe Mode with Networking.

The difference in performance is remarkable. And, everything I use on the system runs just fine in safe mode.

I have the distinct feeling that my Windows 11 box is running for Microsoft’s benefit, and that my programs occasionally get some CPU time as Windows sees fit.

Incidentally, on my Windows 11 system, the sum total of all those programs is 2.38 GB.

I always uninstall all the bloatware that I won’t use. There is no need to have it installed and being updated month over month. However, it’s so dramatic the current size compared to the software that my father has in his W7. I don’t know how those petite pieces of software run so good in those times. Also I prefer to install portable software as much as I can. Thanks for the article! :]

