How to virtualise Windows 7 inside Windows 10 – IT PRO

Windows 7

It’s been nearly two years since Microsoft decided to sunset Windows 7 and, despite some claiming that time heals all wounds, we understand if you still haven’t come to terms with it.

After all, there’s plenty of reasons to prefer Windows 7 over its successors: maybe you used to rely on a software application which doesn’t get along with Windows 10, or maybe you were just unconvinced by the flashier features of newer versions. Perhaps you just prefer the classic Windows 7 layout and hate the idea of using anything else? All reasons are valid, yet, the fact remains, the lack of security updates from Microsoft makes using Windows 7 as a primary OS incredibly risky – especially if you use Windows 7 while connected to the internet.

So how can you have your cake and eat it too? One way of compromising is to create an image of Windows 7 installation and run it inside a virtual machine (VM). That way, you’ll be able to minimise the threat of your PC becoming infected with malware or other security threats by being able to take advantage of the latest Windows 10 patches. What's more, you’ll always be able to roll back to an earlier, backed-up version of your virtual hard disk file in the rare case that some unwanted bug surfaces.

On top of that, virtualising your beloved Windows operating system doesn’t cost a thing, thanks to VMware’s vCenter Converter as well as Workstation 15 Player, which are free for personal, non-commercial use. Here's how to virtualise Windows 7 in 12 steps:

Start by downloading vCenter Converter onto your Windows 7 system. You’ll need to set up a VMware account but, like the software, this is free for personal, non-commercial use. Next, launch the installer and decide what you want to include in your VM. In our case, we’re starting with a PC that has both Windows 7 and Windows 10 installed on it, but we want to virtualise only Windows 7. This needs special consideration, as we’ll explain later.

Click “Convert machine” on the vCenter Converter toolbar. We’re running it on the machine we want to convert, but the software can also target a remote machine across your LAN – as long as you know the IP address of the computer whose setup you want to clone. For our purposes, click the radio button beside “Powered on”, then click the menu beside “Select source type” and pick “This local machine” from the list. Click Next.

Click the menu beside “Select destination type” and then select “VMware workstation or other VMware virtual machine” from the list. You might also want to change the name of the VM underneath “Virtual machine details”. Initially, this will be populated using the name of your machine as set up in Windows, but for clarity you might want to set it to something such as “Old Windows 7 system”.

You can store your new VM file anywhere you like (as long as the location is available to the machine that will be running the Player). To make your old Windows 7 system accessible on a new Windows 10 PC, put it on a removable drive. Click “Browse…” below “Select a location for the virtual machine” and navigate to the location. You don’t need to dedicate an entire volume to the archive – your VM is stored within a file, rather than requiring a bootable disk.

Click OK followed by Next and vCenter Converter will check if there’s enough space on your destination drive. By default, it assumes that you want to include all of the drives attached to your PC in your new virtual system. You can deselect any drives you don’t want or recognise, but make sure that at least the C: drive and any active drives, coloured yellow and red, remain selected. If you deselect a drive that’s crucial to the running of the VM you’ll be asked to confirm the action.

Once you’ve reviewed your settings, click Next followed by Finish and the Converter will get to work on creating an image of your current setup. In our case, the software warned us that we were in for a wait of around two hours, but it actually finished much more quickly so it’s worth keeping an eye on its progress unless you have something else to do in the interim. When it’s finished, reboot your PC.

Now, in Windows 10, download and install VMware Workstation 15.5 Player. If you’re bringing your Windows 7 installation across from another PC, now’s the time to connect your external drive. It’s up to you whether you choose to copy the virtual disk image onto the internal drive for faster access, or keep it permanently on the external drive (which is useful for moving between machines).

In the Player app, click “Open a Virtual Machine”, navigate to your VM image and select the vmx file. Click Open and it will be added to the list of machines in the Workstation Player sidebar. Make sure it’s selected here, then click “Play virtual machine” in the main part of the window to boot it. Your host environment – Windows 10 – will retain control of the keyboard and mouse; press Ctrl+G to switch these to the VM.

The first time you boot, Workstation Player will ask if you want to install VMware Tools. These add some very useful features to the VM host, including what’s known as Unity mode, which lets you run virtual applications on the desktop alongside “real” windows that are running natively on Windows 10. When the tools have downloaded, Windows User Account Control will ask if you’re happy for the installer to make changes to your machine. Click Yes.

As we mentioned earlier, our test PC was set up to dual-boot Windows 7 and Windows 10. If your system is similar, the first time you start up, the Windows Boot Manager will appear asking you to choose between the two versions of Windows. After a few seconds, this defaults to Windows 10, which isn’t what you want. In our case, we didn’t virtualise the hard disk that Windows 10 was installed on so it wasn’t able to boot anyway.

If your dual-boot menu doesn’t automatically launch Windows 7, don’t worry: just shut down the VM and relaunch it. This time, press Ctrl+G immediately to enable the keyboard, then select Windows 7 and press Return. Once Windows 7 boots, you can make it the default by opening the Control Panel and navigating to Advanced System Settings | Startup and Recovery and selecting it from the dropdown menu under “Default Operating System”.

Windows 7 should now work exactly as it did when running natively. Just note that connecting an external drive or USB flash drive will bring up a prompt asking you to select whether you want it to mount it in the host operating system (Windows 10) or the guest (Windows 7). To run Windows 7 applications as though they were installed under Windows 10, click Player on the Workstation Player toolbar and enable Unity mode.

