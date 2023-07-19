Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max’s telephoto lens might surpass Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Apple is apparently gearing up for a monstrous upgrade cycle in terms of photography. A new leak has hinted that the 2024’s iPhone 16 Pro Max might surpass flagship Android smartphones with this new camera sensor at the back.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max to feature an Ultra Telephoto Shooter

The news arrives from known tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared the information on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging website). He claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature an Ultra Telephoto lens (might also be referred to as Super Telephoto). This sensor is notable thanks to its high focal length of 300mm. If this news is true, then it easily trumps the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s telephoto lens, which had a 230mm focal length.

For those unaware, the South Korean giant’s flagship phone offers up to 10x optical zoom. Meaning, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely be on par with upcoming premium phones from Samsung. This also implies that the 2024 iPhones might see a major upgrade over the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is rumored to offer a 6x optical zoom from its telephoto sensor. Notably, this news is also in line with our previous report, which talked about the iPhone 16 Pro series featuring taller displays and a new camera system.

The tipster claims that this camera is a Sony 1/1.14-inch sensor. Furthermore, Apple is reportedly still evaluating the viability of this camera upgrade in relation to the supply chain. A large focal length might make the sensor heavier since it employs a 7 piece lens system. Although, it will offer improved magnification and better-quality images over farther distances.

