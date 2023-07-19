Intel Raptor Lake Refresh to Allegedly Boost Core Counts for Mid and Low-End CPUs

This week we learned that Intel planned to add a few more efficiency cores to the Core i7 variant of its upcoming Raptor Lake refresh. We pondered whether Intel would be juicing any other CPUs or if this was just a one-off deal. Now there’s a new report stating Intel is planning on bumping up core counts across several mid-to-low-end CPUs, which could make them quite enticing for folks who never upgraded to LGA 1700. Most folks who already upgraded will likely take a pass, which is usually how it goes for same-socket upgrades on the Intel platform because they typically have a short two-year lifespan.

News of Intel’s possible upgrade plans comes from a YouTube channel known for leaking upcoming specs named RedGamingTech. In the video, the host states that “sources” have confirmed Intel has big plans for the company’s midrange and low-end CPUs while leaving the flagship model untouched as far as core counts are concerned. That makes sense because neither Intel nor AMD has any appetite to exceed 32 threads out of fear of cannibalizing their workstation chips.

Intel is planning on moving some of its midrange chips up a rung on the stack by adding more cores.

Credit: RedGamingTech

We already know the Core i7-14700K will go from an 8P+8E core configuration to an 8+12 design, as it’s receiving an additional four efficiency cores. Now, several CPUs below it in the stack will also be getting upgraded core counts. For example, the popular midrange i5 CPU—the Core i5-14600K—will be getting two additional P-cores as well, going from a 6+8 design to 8+8, the same configuration as the 12th gen Core i9-12900K. For Raptor Lake, that configuration was used by the 13700K. Assuming this chip is priced around $299, it could tempt anyone still using an 11th Gen or older CPU, especially when support for DDR4 memory is added to the equation.

Another Core i5 chip getting a significant upgrade is the budget gaming champion i5-13400F. The 14400F will reportedly get double the efficiency cores, going from a 6p+4E configuration to 6P+8E. That’s the same design as the current i5-13600K, so it’s as if the chip is moving up one rung in the stack. This CPU is already widely regarded as the bang-for-the-buck king of budget gaming at around $200, so if Intel keeps the price the same, it could win over many formerly hesitant upgraders. It will also be boosting its i3 chips by an additional two cores, taking them from four to six, according to Wccftech.

For now, all we think we know is Intel is planning to launch these chips in October. Whether they’ll be alluring enough to convince people to upgrade remains to be seen. But it appears this is much more than just a clock speed bump, as we initially assumed.