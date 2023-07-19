Samsung's wireless speakers are no longer boot looping

Not too long ago, people using the WAM speakers from Samsung’s “R” series experienced an annoying issue. They were boot looping, and there wasn’t really a way to make it stop. However, Samsung fixed the boot looping issue with its speakers, according to SamMobile.

We’re not sure what the issue with the speakers was. However, devices like the R1, R Lite, R3, and R6 experienced this problem. While this issue was a mystery, there was a workaround. Users could still use the speakers if they disconnected them from the internet. While this gave them their speakers back, it was annoying having to disable a core feature.

However, Samsung fixed the boot looping issue with its speakers

This issue caught the attention of Samsung, and the company was able to patch it up. Samsung told its users that the speakers are now working again. The company encouraged its users to reconnect to the internet. While the company didn’t go into too much detail about what caused the problem, it said that it was “resolved by an update to our third-party content providers server.”

That’s good news for people who want to enjoy their music using their WAM speakers. If you experienced this issue, you should be good to reconnect it to the internet.

Other Samsung news: Here are leaked specs of the Galaxy Watch 6

If you’re waiting for the next Galaxy Watch, then we have some leaked specs for you. This smartwatch is set to get an unveiling this month. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Watch 6 will have a 300mAh battery in the 40mm size and a larger 425mAh battery in the 44mm size.

This watch could use the Exynos W930 SoC. That could be backed up by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There’s a lot more information about this phone, so, if you’re interested in reading more, you can check out the story here.