Framework modular Laptop 16 pre-orders open from $1,399

Great news for tech enthusiasts and forward-thinking laptop users worldwide! Framework, a company renowned for its commitment to upgradeable, customizable technology, has opened pre-orders for the much-awaited modular Laptop 16. Those who have been keenly following the development of this product will be thrilled to know that shipping is anticipated to commence in the early stages of next year.

Despite the first five production batches having sold out, another four are currently in the pipeline, set to ship in the first quarter of 2024. Both the Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryzen 9 7940HS processor options will be available in these batches.

Framework Laptop 16

Let’s take a closer look at the highly anticipated Framework Laptop 16. This high-performance laptop is a technology enthusiast’s dream, offering the ability to independently upgrade and swap peripherals. This includes the option to change discrete GPUs across generations, thus promising a future-proof solution for your computing needs.

The power under the hood is equally compelling. The laptop comes equipped with AMD Ryzen 7040HS processors featuring up to 8 CPU cores and integrated Radeon 780M graphics. This combination provides a robust platform for exceptional performance and power efficiency. But the intrigue doesn’t stop there. The Framework Laptop 16 mainboard allows for upgrades to new CPU generations, providing the potential for future performance boosts should you ever need them.

Modular design

Framework modular laptop takes a novel approach to connectivity and user input. Gone are the days of carrying a bundle of external adapters. The Framework Expansion Card system puts the choice in your hands, offering the flexibility to choose exactly the ports you want, precisely where you want them. With six slots at your disposal, options range from USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, MicroSD, Ethernet, Audio, ultra-fast storage, and more. Charging convenience is also considered, with the laptop supporting up to 240W USB-C power adapters, and the option to charge from either side.

A flexible and customizable input mechanism is another unique feature of the Framework Laptop 16. Want a numpad? Or perhaps you prefer a more minimalist keyboard layout? The choice is yours. Thanks to hot-swappable Input Modules, you can align your selected keyboard to your liking and choose between a Numpad, RGB Macropad, Spacers in various colors, or LED Matrix Modules. The Input Modules don’t just offer flexibility, they perform superbly too, with NKRO, open source QMK firmware, 1.5mm key travel, and both white backlit and per-key RGB keyboard options.

Modular laptop construction

A well-thought-out thermal system is integral to any high-performance laptop, and the Framework Laptop 16 modular laptop is no exception. Developed in collaboration with Cooler Master, the laptop features a liquid metal thermal interface, three heatpipes, and two fans to keep CPU performance stable and noise levels low. Interestingly, the fan system is contained within the Expansion Bay Modules, which accommodates changing thermal requirements for GPUs over time.

The construction of the Framework Laptop 16 also speaks volumes about its quality and design ethos. The chassis, crafted from high-performance materials like thixomolded magnesium alloy and machined aluminum, exudes a sense of durability. Despite its robustness, the laptop remains thin and light, weighing in under 2.1kg and measuring less than 18mm thick without the Graphics Module. With the Graphics Module, it extends to 2.4kg and just under 21mm at the rear section.

The Framework Laptop 16 is an exciting development for anyone interested in owning a high-performance, customizable, and future-proof laptop. Its pre-orders have now opened starting at $1,399, offering a fresh approach to technology that places the power of customization right in the users’ hands. For more details and full specifications jump over to the official Framework website.

