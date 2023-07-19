Motorola Edge 30 Ultra finally gets Android 13 update

Back in September 2022, Motorola launched the Edge 30 Ultra smartphone with a 200MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and Android 12 onboard. After much wait, the smartphone is finally receiving the anticipated Android 13 update.

The update weighs 1.57GB and comes with version number T1SQ33.15-11-137-8. The new update brings enhancements for the battery, themed app icons, new media controls, a Photo Picker tool, and advanced notification permissions. The Moto Widget on the home screen has also been updated and now lets you add and view more information.

However, if its not to your liking, you can go back to the previous version using the following steps:

Drag the current widget to the top of the screen and drop it on Remove. Touch & hold the home screen, then touch Widgets > Moto Widget. Drag the version you want to your home screen.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 6.73-inch punch-hole OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 200MP primary camera sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens on the back, along with a 60MP selfie camera on the front. It runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery supporting 125W wired and 50W wireless charging.

