Deals: Best Buy Takes $300 Off iPhone 12 Mini and $100 Off iPad Mini – MacRumors

Today we’re tracking a few deals at Best Buy, including record low prices on the iPhone 12 mini and iPad mini 5.

To start, you can get Apple’s 64GB iPhone 12 mini from T-Mobile for $429.99, down from $729.99. This $300 off discount is only available when you select T-Mobile as a carrier, and it’s a one-time payment that requires activation with T-Mobile at purchase.

You can save $300 on most models of the iPhone 12 mini: the 128GB is available for $479.99, and the 256GB is available for $579.99. Additionally, Best Buy is offering $75 off some iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models. Note that all of these savings are seen only under T-Mobile on Best Buy.

Best Buy also has $100 off Apple’s iPad mini 5, starting at $299.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, down from $399.99. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $449.99, down from $549.99.

Both sales represent matches for the previous all-time low prices on the iPad mini 5. We’re expecting a refresh of the iPad mini lineup sometime this fall, which is likely the reason why we’re now seeing frequent discounts on the 2019 model.

