10 Cute iPhone 13 Cases You Can Buy in 2022 – TechTheLead



One of the best things about the iPhone, at least from an aesthetic point of view, are the iPhone cases.

You can either purchase them from the company’s website or, for those who want to showcase their interests, you can find plenty of them with your favorite comic book, movie or anime characters, if you so feel inclined. Others prefer more artsy designs while there are plenty of people out there who want a fun case that will make them smile every time they look at it.

Regardless of what you’re after, there most certainly is an iPhone case out there for you. But if you were in the market for something whimsical and a little cute for your iPhone 13, we’ve compiled a list of 10 of the best cases currently available online that might just fit into that category.



$49.00

You can purchase these directly from the Apple online store in your country. They come in a ton of colors and are perfect for when you want to bring some good vibes with you but still want to keep it professional.

The cases are made out of a blend of clear polycarbonate and flexible materials and also feature built-in magnets. If you need to charge the phone, all you need to do is either set it on your Qi-certified charger or pop your MagSafe charger on it and you’re good to go.





~$14.00

The sister brand of Spiegen has a clear phone case with a flower design that can be a wonderful addition to any color of iPhone 13 you have.

The case features a strap hole for charm accessories and the flexible TPU material it’s made out of offers extra protection from drops and scratches, protecting the camera lens and the phone’s edges.





$39.99

If you’re after something summery but also quite classy, you can opt for any of the clear Kate Spade-branded cases. You can choose from simple polka dota to pink flower patterns or floral medley designs.

According to the company, these cases offer protection from heights up to 10 feet, feature shock-resistant bumpers and are also wireless-charging compatible.





Where do we even begin with Casetify?

From Pokemon-themed cases to classic Snoopy designs, these guys have it and you’ll most definitely find something you like on their website.

Genshin Impact Gets New Feature That Only Works On iPhone 13 Pro and The iPad Pro

The company offers not only customized magnetic chargers but also MagSafe cases and wallets.

Some of their cases are made out of plant-derived bio-plastics and they are all designed to protect your device from drops up to 9.8 feet.





$69.99

This unique case is the perfect choice for avid readers, as it looks just like a vintage book. Also for those who have the habit of packing their case with ticket stubs, money, credit cards or everything at the same time.

This case combines a wallet and a viewing stand into one cohesive book-looking folio.

Apple Is Offering Books and Audiobooks For Free

The leather shell of the case is MagSafe compatible and works very well with any other MagSafe accessories such as charging pads, desktop stands, car mounts and more.





$28.00

Velvet Caviar offers more than a handful of designs to suit every taste; you have cute vintage animals, rose quartz-like shimmering cases, butterfly designs and even a personal favorite of mine: a cute little ghost!





~$36.00

If you’re after some sparkle, this Ted Baker folio case is the perfect choice for you. It even comes with a mirror on the inside, so you can make sure you’re always looking glam.

If you happen to own a Ted Baker bag too, then this case is an added bonus to throw into the mix.



$36.99

This MagSafe-friendly case has an iridescent swirl effect that varies based not only on the lighting but also on your phone’s color.

It can withstand a 10 foot drop, comes with anti-scratch protection and a lifetime warranty.





$36.99

It’s maybe a little unfair to have Case Mate twice on this list but you can’t really be upset when looking at this adorable dumpling case.

It has a seamless design and, just like the other Case Mate products, it has a 10 foot drop and anti-scratch protection.





$29.99

Who doesn’t love Corgis and their little fluffy bottoms? This simple but cute case offers high grip textured sides and is built to protect your phone from drops.

CES 2022: Dog Collar Works Like an Apple Watch

Even better, the company sponsors one cat condo and a dog kennel and 50% of the retail price of its animal-themed cases goes towards helping the Austin Humane Society.



Subscribe to our website and stay in touch with the latest news in technology.

You will soon receive relevant content about the latest innovations in tech.

There was an error trying to subscribe to the newsletter. Please try again later.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Is the Minecraft movie still a thing? According to the Hollywood Reporter, yes! The…

One Potterhead used an AI-based art website to render portraits of Harry Potter characters…

Instagram is now expanding the feature to add product tags in Feed posts to…

Recently, NASA announced its plan to move the SLS Moon rocket off from its launch pad…

It’s almost official, folks! The latest Pixel Watch teaser confirms most of the rumors…

Despite Github saying they will continue to offer open source services “to all, including…

Marvel really upped their game with the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and…

For the ultimate Final Fantasy WII player, this alarm clock-sword is a magnificent gift….

New iPhone 14 leak points to a change of heart at Apple. The tech…

Are you looking for the latest innovations in tech? You’re in the right place, just subscribe to our RSS feed

Subscribe to our website and stay in touch with the latest news in technology.

You will soon receive relevant content about the latest innovations in tech.

There was an error trying to subscribe to the newsletter. Please try again later.

Copyright © 2016 – 2020 – TechTheLead

source