How to Use the Microsoft Store in Windows 11 – PCMag

Windows 11 introduces a Microsoft Store with simpler navigation and adds third-party storefront support.

The Microsoft Store is the built-in storefront for Windows users to download apps, games, TV shows, and movies. The jump to Windows 11 introduces a redesign with clearer categories and simpler navigation so you can more easily find the apps and media you need.

Microsoft is also taking a huge leap by making third-party storefronts available to download from the Microsoft Store. The first to be added is the Epic Games Store, which offers a wide array of games and apps. The Amazon Appstore, which will allow Android apps to work natively in Windows 11, is currently in beta.

On your Windows 11 computer, click the Microsoft Store icon on the taskbar to access the storefront. The home screen displays sections for promoted apps, essential apps, free games, top free apps, trending apps, and collections. The Microsoft Store is further split into tabs for apps, games, and movies and TV shows.

Click the Apps icon on the left sidebar to view free and paid apps to download. The page is split into sections for special sales, best-selling apps, productivity, and collections.

Click the Gaming icon on the left and scroll down the screen to view free and paid games to download. The page highlights promoted games, best-selling games, top free games, top paid games, and collections.

Looking to catch a film or TV show? Click the Movies & TV icon on the left sidebar. You can scroll down the screen to check out new movies, featured movies, new TV shows, top-selling TV shows, and collections of movies and TV series.

Instead of browsing individual categories, you can simply search for an app, game, movie, or TV show. Type your search term in the top search bar. You can then narrow the search by selecting Apps, Games, Movies, or TV Shows.

Searches can be further narrowed by several additional factors. Click the Filters button in the upper right, and you can filter by age group and type (free, paid, or on sale). Depending on the department you pick, you should be able to filter by additional criteria such as category or subscription type.

Find something you want to download? Select the app you want. If it’s free, click the Get button. For paid apps, click the button with the price on it.

To keep tabs on the items you’ve downloaded or purchased, click the Library icon at the bottom of the left sidebar. Click Open next to a specific app to launch it. Click the ellipsis icon to share the app, pin it to the taskbar, or pin it to the Start menu.

Click the Get Updates button to get all of the latest updates for your apps. If the app displays a cloud icon next to it, that means you’ve downloaded the app on a different computer or device. Click that icon to download it to your current device. You can also sort the list of apps by date, name, installed, or not installed.

The Microsoft Store plans to play host to storefronts from other companies, beginning with the Epic Games Store and Amazon Appstore. For Epic, search for and download the Epic Games Store app within the Microsoft Store.

Once installed, the Epic Games Store launcher appears on the desktop and in the App List screen within the Start menu. Open the program, then sign in with an account from Epic Games, Facebook, Google, Xbox Live, or Apple.

The Epic Games Store mostly offers PC games, some of which are freebies. Click the price button to download and install a paid game; click the Get button to grab a free game. There are also non-gaming apps, like the Brave browser, Discord, iHeartRadio, and Spotify.

Click the Library button to view all your games and apps, and click an entry to install or launch it. To manage your Epic Games apps and downloads, click Settings to enable or disable specific options, such as offline browsing, cloud saves, and more.

To manage all your Microsoft Store apps, devices, and accounts, click your profile icon and select Manage account and devices to open the website for your Microsoft account. Here, you can cancel or renew subscriptions and view or unlink any connected devices.

To set up or manage your payment method for purchasing items at the Microsoft Store, click your profile icon and select Payment methods. You can then view your transactions and add or remove a specific payment method.

To redeem a code or gift card in the store, click your profile icon and select Redeem code or gift cards. At the window, enter the gift card or coupon number and redeem the code.

To manage your app settings, click your profile icon and select App settings. You can then determine whether apps should update automatically, if Microsoft should ask for a password when you make a purchase, if the current PC should run apps and games when offline, or if autoplay should be on or off.

