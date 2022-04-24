How to Set Up and Use Multiple Monitors on Windows 11 – MUO – MakeUseOf

Once you add a second monitor to your PC, you’ll wonder how you made do with just one. Here’s how to add another monitor to Windows 11.

If you spend countless hours a day on your PC, distributing your workload between two or more screens can help you boost your productivity and multitasking skills to a greater degree. However, a multi-monitor setup goes beyond simply connecting the screens via a cable.

Windows 11 makes the process extra easy and much more enjoyable, thanks to the handful of dedicated features it offers. Below, we will discuss how you can connect multiple monitors to a Windows 11 operating system and then customize the setup to better suit your needs.

The main benefit of using multiple monitors is that it gives you more screen space to get work done. Think about how many times you open new tabs and windows on your computer while working. You then constantly switch between the ones you are working on and the ones you are using for research, which is quite time-consuming.

Multiple monitors help you maintain focus while facilitating communication and creativity. You can use your primary screen to focus on important tasks, and only break this focus to glance at your secondary screen when anything important comes up. Occasionally, you might even want to watch something on Netflix on the horizontal screen while you wrap up work on your vertical display.

However, you'll need a decent amount of computing power on your PC to use the multiple monitor setup. Typically, mid-range PCs with a Core i5 CPU and up should do the job. Let's see how to connect and use several screens on Windows 11.

To get started, you need to connect your second monitor to your main screen, pick the main display, and select how you want to view the second screen. We have discussed all these points in detail below.

Check the type of connection that you might need to connect the second monitor. Find out if your computer supports VGA or HDMI. You might need a splitter, depending upon your requirements.

Once you connect the cables, turn the monitor on. At this point, if Windows 11 detects the new monitor, it will notify you and the second monitor will mirror your main display by default.

If it does not detect it automatically, follow the steps mentioned below:

You should now be able to view the missing monitor. However, if you still cannot, then we recommend checking if the cables you are using work properly.

Once the second monitor has connected successfully, it is time to choose the main display. The primary display will be your main workplace where Windows will display all the settings.

By default, when you add another monitor to your system, Windows selects the first monitor as the primary display. However, you can change this setting as per your requirements.

Follow these steps to choose a primary display:

That’s it. Your chosen display should now be set as the primary display.

Windows 11 offers the following 4 viewing modes for multiple monitors:

To choose a viewing mode, press Win + P keys simultaneously to launch the Project feature. Simply select your preferred mode from the floating widget.

Alternatively, you can also choose a viewing mode from Windows 11 settings. Follow these steps if you wish to make the changes via Settings:

And there you have it. Your very own multiple monitor setup is ready to go!

Now that the secondary displays are functional, you can customize the setup by playing around with the background settings, adjusting the resolution, and enabling advanced features like HDR.

If you are not satisfied with the display resolution on any of the displays, follow these steps to change it:

Adding HDR to your visual experience makes everything on your display look brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The traditional display (also called as the standard dynamic range) typically only shows the details in the brighter or darker areas of the screen.

With HDR, you can view the details between the extreme areas as well. In short, it makes everything look more realistic. If your device supports this feature, it is worth trying it out.

Here is how you can enable HDR in the multiple monitor setup:

New monitors do not have to be boring! You can further customize your dual display experience by picking a different background for each display. Furthermore, if you want different backgrounds, you can use the slideshow feature.

Here is what you need to do:

To spice things up, you can keep your desktop wallpapers changing regularly. Follow the steps below to make use of the Slideshow feature:

Windows 11 will automatically assign a wallpaper based on the rotation frequency you select when you complete these steps.

Working with multiple monitors feels quite futuristic and cool. Moreover, Windows 11 does a pretty good job of managing your multiple monitors, which makes the entire process easier.

In case you want to go one step further to manage your multiple displays, there are third-party multi-monitor management applications you can use. Using these, you can move and maximize windows, customize cursors, and access advanced customization options.

