How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10; All you need to know – PINKVILLA

Windows 7 was one of the most successful versions of the operating system from Microsoft and a majority of users liked the OS and still using it. The company has recently launched the latest version of Windows 11 which arrives with an array of changes and revamped design and features. However, the availability of the new operating system is still restricted. If you’re still at Windows 7 and want to switch to Windows 10 then you have landed on a correct blog as we have listed a detailed step-by-step guide that will help you in upgrading your PC. Read through to know more.



According to the latest survey around 30 percent of users are still using Windows 7 across the world and Microsoft is aiming to upgrade that user to the latest version. Let’s have a look at how you can upgrade your PC from Windows 7 to Windows 10.



How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10

















Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app

source