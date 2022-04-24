Apple Launches New iPhone 13 Product Pages Highlighting Key Features – MacRumors

Apple is rolling out new product pages for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro that provide a simplified overview of each device’s key features.



The new product pages went live in late January and as of today are prominently linked to from the top menu bar on the iPhone page of Apple’s website in the United States, Australia, Germany, United Kingdom, and several other countries. Due to browser caching, some users may not see the new product pages immediately.

The new product pages are shorter than the original ones, with customers able to click or tap a plus sign next to each feature for additional details.

Apple is still using its original iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro product pages in some countries, such as Canada, and the older pages can still be accessed with direct links for now in countries that have switched to the new “Key Features” pages.

(Thanks, @AppleSWUpdates!)

