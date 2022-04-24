News
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G – Apple
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini introduce a beautiful new design packed with innovative features, including A14 Bionic, an advanced dual-camera system, and a Super Retina XDR display with the Ceramic Shield front cover
Images of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini
Michele Wyman
Apple
michele_wyman@apple.com
(669) 276-1208
Lindsay Shanahan
Apple
lshanahan@apple.com
(669) 218-0492
Apple Media Helpline
media.help@apple.com
(408) 974-2042
The latest news and updates, direct from Apple.
Read more