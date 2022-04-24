Connect with us

Microsoft Rolls Out Voice Clarity Feature on Surface Laptop Studio - Thurrott.com
Posted on April 19, 2022 by Laurent Giret in Hardware, Microsoft Surface with 0 Comments
Microsoft has started rolling out the April 2022 updates for the Surface Laptop Studio (via Windows Central), which bring support for the new Voice Clarity feature that the company announced earlier this month. Voice Clarity is a Windows 11 feature that’s currently exclusive to the Surface Studio, and it leverages premium audio processing to capture the entire audio spectrum of your voice.
“Voice Clarity intelligently integrates signals from multiple microphones to extend the listening range of Surface Laptop Studio.  This advanced processing capability helps two-way dialog flow more naturally just like an in-person conversation, Microsoft explained last week on its Surface IT Pro blog.

Voice Clarity on Surface Laptop Studio will work on apps like Skype, the Xbox app, or Microsoft Teams. When combined with Teams’ background noise suppression technology, Microsoft says that “potentially annoying sounds like keyboard typing don’t go through.”
The release notes for the April 2022 Surface Laptop Studio updates also mention improvements for device audio performance and stability, as well as improved touchpad response and reliability. These updates usually roll out in waves, but you can check if they’re already available to download by going to Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates.
