Twelve South refreshes SurfacePad iPhone 13 leather folio case with two new spring colors – 9to5Toys

Today, Twelve South is refreshing one of the more unique offerings in its lineup. Perfect for spring, two new styles of the SurfacePad folio case have arrived to coat your iPhone 13 series device in a signature Twelve South leather form-factor.

After first being updated last fall to fit with the new iPhone 13 series handsets, Twelve South is now back today to bring some new styles to one of its signature cases. The SurfacePad is already a favorite around 9to5 for its uniquely slim folio design, and now there are some new colors to enjoy.

Joining the original Cognac or Black styles we first saw, there are a pair of new colors arriving today. Fittingly for spring, there are a pair of more vibrant designs to add onto your iPhone 13 series handset. First up is my personal favorite in the English Lavender blue colorway, which is joined by an even more eye-catching Electric Orange SurfacePad style. Each one still sports a leather build despite deviating from the usual colors you’d expect.

Colorways aside, Twelve South isn’t updating all too much with the new SurfacePad iPhone 13 covers. There’s still that signature folio design which is much slimmer than you’ll find from other models on the market. That’s achieved thanks to the unique adhesive-backed design that allows it to just grip onto the back of your handset.

As for the actual folio itself, you’ll find a microfiber lining on the inside to help keep your screen protected. Slit into that is a pair of slots to store everything from IDs to bank cards, cash, and more. It doesn’t deliver quite as much room as some of the thicker alternatives out there, like the brand’s BookBook covers, but that’s to be expected from just how thin we’re talking.

Joining the original SurfacePad cases, the new spring colors introduced by Twelve South are now available for purchase. Pricing is still set at $49.99 across all four different styles. Though as we noted above, only the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are getting the refreshed coats of paint this time around.

We were huge fans of the SurfacePad the first time around after our review of the iPhone 12 version, and the new colors that Twelve South is introducing make the latest iteration even better. This is still easily one of my favorite folio-style covers on the market, and now there’s even more variety to pair with Apple’s latest handsets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

source