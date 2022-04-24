Dogecoin: Why did Doge and Shib coin drop recently? – Deseret News

A bowl of coins representing Dogecoin.

Illustration by Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Several cryptocurrencies have been dropping in value and price recently, and it all appears to be for the same reason.

The Wall Street Journalreports that investors in Ethereum and Dogecoin have been selling off their cryptocurrency coins in recent days because of “concerns about heightened government intervention adding to recent pressure on cryptocurrencies.”

The recent skid for cryptocurrencies comes after a rather big spike in April. But the drop has come as investors have pulled their holdings. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter to explain that “new money” would help cryptos — like Dogecoin — grow again.

Jenny Ta, founder and CEO of CoinLinked.com, told Benzinga that she sees Dogecoin possibly reaching the $1 mark in the near future despite the recent dip.

Shib coin, meanwhile, has been surviving the recent dip because it hasn’t gained as much social media attention as it would normally get, according to FX Street.

David Hsiao, CEO of crypto magazine Block Journal, told The Inverse that Shib coin only sees success when the community at large celebrates the cryptocurrency.

