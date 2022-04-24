The Apple Watch Series 7 is cheaper than ever at Walmart and on Amazon – The Verge

Filed under:

It’s a day of Apple Watch deals. At Walmart and on Amazon, you can get a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple’s latest smartwatch that has a bigger screen than prior generations, along with fast charging. Each retailer has a limited selection of color options available in both the 41mm and 45mm sizing with GPS onboard. Normally $399, you can snag the blue, green, or red variants (with matching case and band colors) for $329 — the best price ever.

If you want the 45mm-sized case, the price drop is equally sweet. Instead of paying $429, it costs $359.99 for the green, red, or blue aluminum 45mm watches at Walmart and Amazon (the blue option isn’t as steeply discounted on Amazon, by the way). Read our review of the Series 7.

The smaller Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a range of colors with either GPS or GPS and LTE.

The larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a number of styles with either GPS or GPS and LTE.

If you don’t want to spend that much on a smartwatch, there’s good news. The Apple Watch SE, Apple’s more budget-friendly smartwatch that’s a much smarter buy than the older Series 3 Watch, is also seeing price drops.

Normally $279 for the 40mm GPS model, multiple color variants that include an aluminum case and a sport band cost $229 at Amazon and Walmart. Just a heads-up, the color selection at Walmart is a little better than Amazon’s. This price is $10 shy of its best price ever, which took place during Black Friday 2021. The 44mm size with GPS is $50 off, too, at Walmart and Amazon (again, the color selection is better at Walmart). Instead of costing $409, the price has dropped to $259.

Compared to the Apple Watch Series 3, which it comes closest to in Apple’s lineup in terms of price, the SE is faster. It also has more sensors for more thorough health tracking and doesn’t require this terrible, arcane process for updating its software. Read our full review.

Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to the last-gen Series 6.

We highlighted this deal yesterday, but it bears repeating, especially if you’re picking up an Apple Watch today. Add the Beats Fit Pro to your Apple tech repertoire from Amazon for $199.95 and you’ll get a $25 Amazon gift card for free with purchase. This isn’t a price cut — just a value-add in case you’re in the market today.

In our review, Chris Welch called this model the “sporty AirPod Pros with better sound.” Here’s another quote from that review that might persuade you: “these are the best earbuds Beats has ever made.” They offer a great fit with their ear fins, and they also boast excellent noise cancellation. In addition to connecting seamlessly with the iPhone, Apple Watch, and more, they are compatible with Android, too. Read our review.

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated.

Yesterday, I published a review on Hori’s new Split Pad Pro Attachment, a clever wired controller for the Nintendo Switch. It actually builds upon a pre-existing product, the Split Pad Pro, which are like bigger, comfier Joy-Con alternatives. Since it costs $79.99 and doesn’t add useful features beyond a headphone jack for wired listening, I didn’t think the attachment was a great value.

At the end of the review, I recommended that most people just get the Split Pad Pros, which normally retail for $59.99 (sometimes less). But you can get an even better deal at Best Buy, where you can snag a translucent black set of Split Pad Pros for just $39.99.

The Hori Split Pad Pro is here to help alleviate hand cramping while playing on your Switch. While these controllers are quite a bit larger than your standard Joy-Cons, they’re far more ergonomic. One note: they lack wireless support and rumble and don’t have NFC for Amiibo.

