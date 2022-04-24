Save 85% on a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

After initially selling out, the popular Microsoft Office for Mac deal has returned, delivering a lifetime Home & Business 2021 license for $49.99 — and matching the steepest discount on record at 85% off.

Higher than expected demand resulted in the $49.99 deal previously selling out, but StackCommerce has replenished inventory of the digital lifetime license of Microsoft Office. Select between Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac or Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows — each option is $49.99.

In the case of Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac, you’ll be able to install the software on one Mac and access classic Office apps, including Microsoft Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint.

It’s unclear exactly how long the offer will last and inventory may be limited at the reduced price. Need help with your purchase? Fill out this support form and StackCommerce’s team will be in touch.

If you’re looking for the best deals on Apple hardware, it’s worth checking out our Apple Price Guide. Updated daily, there are hundreds of exclusive discounts on everything from iPads to the latest MacBook Pros. Here are a few specials running this week:

Alongside a $499 Intel Mac mini, Sunday's best deals include Netgear's Nighthawk router for $85, and $130 off a Celestron StarSense Explorer telescope.

Saturday's best deals include a curved Acer Nitro gaming monitor for $419, Eufy Security's Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $79.99, and 63% off the 10-inch Facebook Portal.

Friday's best deals include discounts on a great gaming laptop, an M1 MacBook Air, and a gaming headset to help you keep on comms with friends. If you've been waiting for a reliable gaming PC, this is your sign. And you never need an excuse to pick up a new M1 MacBook Air — especially at up to $200 off.

Porsche Design's AOC AGON Pro PD32M is in the same general price bracket as the Apple Studio Display, but each monitor offers varying benefits to well-heeled users wanting a premium experience.

If you have $2,000 burning a hole in your pocket and want a Mac, getting a 14-inch MacBook Pro or a Mac Studio is a great idea. Here's how the identically-priced workstations compare to each other.

What desktop Mac you buy is an incredibly personal decision, driven by workflow as much as it is by financial considerations. Fortunately, there are wide varieties of machines you can buy at any price point. Here's how to pick.

Whether you're an avid crafter or starting your own small business and want to handle the merchandising yourself, Cricut machines can help create some truly impressive projects. Here's how each model compares to the next, and which one you should check out.

We pulled our 2011 Thunderbolt Display out of storage to compare it against Apple's all-new Studio Display.

CalDigit Tuff Nano Plus review: A reliable, durable, portable SSD

Latest 'Shot on iPhone 13 Pro' video highlights Singapore's chicken rice war

Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger review: A reliable MagSafe-compatible charger

New iMac Pro and M3 iMac coming, but not in 2022

Apple warns developers it will pull apps without recent updates from the App Store

Daily deals April 24: $250 off 75-inch Hisense Smart TV, $499 Intel Mac mini, $105 robot vacuum cleaner, more

Crime blotter: Amsterdam mayor honors survivors of Apple Store hostage standoff

Apple TV+ 'Lady in the Lake' prepares for filming in Baltimore

Playdate is a new gaming console from the beloved Mac development studio Panic. It's small, has a metal crank, and is unlike any console we've played to date — and we love it.

Apple is expected to release a new Mac mini in the fall of 2022 with a complete redesign, M2 or M2 Pro processors, and more ports. Here's everything that's been rumored so far, and what it may look like.

Even though Apple doesn't include a coffee maker category within HomeKit, there are still ways to automate your daily brewing process. Here's how to create a smart coffee maker with Apple HomeKit.

Amidst all the other updates in the last year, Apple has forgotten some of the products in its portfolio. Here are five things that we think Apple should show some love.

The new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is the all-in-one cleaning companion your home deserves. Siri Shortcuts enabled verbose voice control so this robot can mop and vacuum your home before cleaning itself after.

The CalDigit Tuff Nano Plus is a speedy SSD with an impressive 2TB capacity designed for on-the-go iPad and Mac workflows.

Satechi's Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is a great piece of kit to add to your ride and is a perfect iPhone companion when paired with wireless CarPlay.

Mujjo has historically produced some of the finest leather cases around. Its latest lineup for iPhone 13 is as good as ever but still lacks support for Apple's Magsafe — which may be a dealbreaker.

Casetify has just opened the waitlist for its first-ever Star Wars collection, set to drop on May 4. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.

Nomad continues to roll out new GaN chargers, with the most recent addition a dual-USB-C output 65W power adapter.

