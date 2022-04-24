Apple iphone 14 Max Expected Release Date in India, Price, Specifications & Features – As on 20th April 2022 – Digit

Screen Size

6.68" (1284 x 2778)

Camera

50 + 12 + 12 | 12 MP

Memory

128 GB/8 GB

Battery

4352 mAh

Disclaimer – Unofficial rumoured date.

Disclaimer – Unofficial rumoured price.

Apple iphone 14 Max is rumoured to be launched in December 2022 & is expected to run on iOS 14. The Smartphone is expected to be made available only in one color i.e. Black & will have a host of connectivity options in terms of 3G, 4G, GPS, Wifi Bluetooth capabilities. The phone will come with 128 GB of internal storage.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Smartphone is tipped to be powered by 2×3.1, 4×1.8 Hexa core Apple A14 Bionic Processor. A 8 GB of RAM will help phone run smoothly even the most memory intensive applications without showing any signs of lag.

The phone in all probability will come with a powerful 4352 mAh battery to support it’s 6.68 inch screen with OLED display having a resolution of 1284 x 2778 at 458 ppi.

Apple iphone 14 Max is speculated to boast of dual primary camera of 50 + 12 + 12 megapixel and 12 megapixel front Camera. The Smartphone will have a low camera aperture of f/2.4. It will support Face Detection and high dynamic range(HDR) imaging as well.

It's no secret that Apple is working on its new iPhone 14 series which will be launched later this year. And ahead of its launch, information about the phones has started to make its way…

Google has a new iOS app named Switch to Android that helps you in moving data from an iPhone to an Android smartphone. You can download it on the Apple App Store and use it…

Apple is doubling down its production efforts in India with the start of iPhone 13 manufacturing at the Foxconn Chennai plant. For the moment, the company has reportedly begun assembling a small number of iPhone 13…

Apple is working on a dual USB-C port 35W power adapter, as per a new leak on the Apple website itself. This was first spotted by 9to5Mac who took screenshots of the said 35W Apple…

