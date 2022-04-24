News Microsoft: Windows 7 recovery app fails after January updates – BleepingComputer Published 1 day ago on April 24, 2022 By Abhinav Mishra Microsoft: Windows 7 recovery app fails after January updates BleepingComputersource Related Topics: Up Next This Week @NASA: Next Crew of Astronauts Heading to Space Station, Mega Moon Rocket – SciTechDaily Don't Miss Renowned Film Director Ridley Scott to Produce a Movie About Ethereum – CryptoPotato Abhinav Mishra Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills. Continue Reading You may like Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ