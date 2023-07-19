Home Latest News Apple Vision Pro game development just leveled up with first Unity beta

We’re still months away from the Apple Vision Pro headset going on sale but its WWDC 2023 unveiling ensured that developers will have plenty of time to work on their apps and games. And building the latter just took a big step forward.

That’s because Unity has announced that developers can now sign up to get in on the beta for its PolySpatial development platform for visionOS — the software that will power the Vision Pro headset.


