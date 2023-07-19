Google Pixel Tablet: New Standalone Charging Dock leak reveals … – Notebookcheck.net

Amazon US has inadvertently confirmed Google’s plan to launch the Pixel Tablet during next month’s I/O 2023 conference. While the retailer has not leaked the tablet itself, it has listed the Standalone Charging Dock. As far as we can tell, Amazon’s listing is the first time that a second dock colour option has leaked. According to Amazon, the colour option is ‘Hazel’, which Google has used before with the Pixel 7 Pro.
Incidentally, it appears to have been possible to pre-order the Standalone Charging Dock since April 12. However, we doubt that it will be too long before Amazon hides the listing. Still, the listing confirms that Google plans to sell a dock separately for US$129, although the Pixel Tablet is expected to ship with one in the box.
Additionally, Amazon also refers to the dock, which measures approximately 169 x 94 x 70 mm, as ‘Korlan’ and ‘GMD6J’. For reference, the ‘Korlan’ codename surfaced in January alongside ‘Yuzu’, which was thought to be a charging-only dock. In comparison, ‘Korlan’ should offer audio pass-through and charging, although Amazon’s listing suggests otherwise. Based on Amazon’s listing, Google will release the Pixel Tablet and its accompanying dock on May 10, which is earlier than other leaks suggested.
Purchase the WHOOP 4.0 on Amazon
Amazon via 9to5Google
