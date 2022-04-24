Apple: The Last Domino To Fall In A Market House Of Cards – Seeking Alpha

mphillips007/iStock via Getty Images

Everyone loves an early inflation. The effects at the beginning of an inflation are all good. There is steepened money expansion, rising government spending, increased government budget deficits, booming stock markets, and spectacular general prosperity, all in the midst of temporarily stable prices. Everyone benefits, and no one pays. That is the early part of the cycle. In the later inflation, on the other hand, the effects are all bad. The government may steadily increase the money inflation in order to stave off the later effects, but the later effects patiently wait. In the terminal inflation, there is faltering prosperity, tightness of money, falling stock markets, rising taxes, still larger government deficits, and still roaring money expansion, now accompanied by soaring prices and ineffectiveness of all traditional remedies. Everyone pays and no one benefits. That is the full cycle of every inflation.

– Jens O. Parsson from Dying Of Money

When market historians write the eulogy to mark the end of the historic bull market, there will be certain events that stand out with unblemished clarity. The rise from the ashes of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the 13 plus years of emergency monetary policy, and the rise from the ashes of the global pandemic are a few that are at the forefront of my mind. A more recent development, which will be scrutinized more closely with the benefit of time, in my opinion, will be the reckless abandon with which call buyers goosed the final stages of the current bull market speculating in the largest market capitalization securities.



(Source: OCC, SpotGamma.com)

Aided and abetted by the relentless price insensitive and valuation insensitive inflows of passive funds, market players collectively have piled into the biggest market capitalization equities, via call options, attempting to move these companies like they were penny stocks.

Thinking this over, without a doubt, they have succeeded, causing gamma squeezes in stocks ranging from Avis (CAR), to NVIDIA (NVDA), to Tesla (TSLA).



(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The biggest proverbial fish in the pond, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), has not been excluded from the party, rather it has become the center of the call buying universe.



(Source: Author, StockCharts)

This article will examine how that call buying is unraveling real-time and then postulate on the consequences for the broader U.S. equity market, which has seen a historic bifurcation of performance accelerate into year-end 2021.

After a Black Friday scare, Apple shares rocketed higher to start the trading week, on Monday, November 29th, 2021. This buying spree continued on Tuesday, November 30th, and then peaked on Wednesday, December 1st. Wednesday’s price action is shown below by the dark red candle on the far-right side in the short-term graph of Apple’s daily stock price.



(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Reaching an intra-day high of $170.30 per share, Apple shares retreated to close down fractionally on the day, with a closing price of $164.77. On the surface, this seemed like benign price action, however, below the surface, a frenzy of call options was purchased on Apple shares. To illustrate this, I have provided screenshots from various times during the day.

First, at 9:50 AM EST on December 1st, 2021, 80,351 Apple $170-strike call options for the Friday, December 3rd, 2021 expiration had traded.



(Source: Author’s Screenshot)

At that time, Apple’s shares had opened higher and were beginning their ascent towards $170 per share, fueled by the heavy call option buying. This climb stalled briefly as the 10:23 AM EST screenshot below illustrates.



(Source: Author’s Screenshot)

Despite the pause, call options continued to be purchased aggressively, with 153,704 contracts purchased at 10:23 AM. Less than an hour later, Apple’s shares pushed towards $170 per share, as the $170-strike calls had traded 278,538 contracts by that point in the day, which was 11:14 AM EST.



(Source: Author’s Screenshot)

Interestingly, at that juncture, buyers of the $170-strike calls had a 208% gain on the day, if they had purchased these calls at closing price from the prior day. Obviously, that was not realistic for most of these call buyers, however, even if you look at my first screenshot from December 1st, 2021, shown above, there was a 93% profit in the $170-strike Apple December 3rd calls from 9:50 AM EST to 11:14 AM EST. Definitely not a bad day’s work, and you can understand why fast money types are attracted to these near-term call plays. There is a downside, however, and we saw that later in the trading day.

Apple’s shares turned down during the trading day, as did the broader equity market, measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). With the retreat in price in effect by 2:53 PM EST, the Apple $170-strike call options were now below their 9:50 AM EST price.



(Source: Author’s Screenshot)

Look at the volume of the effectively three-day Apple calls traded above, and if you have any context, it is truly remarkable. At 2:53 PM EST, 467,462 of the $170-strike contracts had traded.

By 4:00 PM EST, this volume exceeded 519,000 contracts. Unfortunately, for call buyers, the reversal in Apple’s shares meant that the $170-strike contracts purchased at 9:50 AM EST were down roughly 62% from their purchase price.



(Source: Author’s Screenshot)

The series of screenshots shown above detailed the gamma call squeeze for Apple on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021. Believe it or not, this has continued on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 as I write this article, which I will detail in the next section.

Overnight into Thursday’s trading session, there were reports out of Bloomberg that detailed Apple’s message to suppliers that their iPhone 13 demand was trending below expectations.

This was reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs (GS) analyst Rod Hall, which was captured in this Seeking Alpha bulletin.



(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The message above from Rod Hall, specifically, to stay clear of Apple shares, could not have been clearer, and Apple shares did indeed open lower on Thursday’s trading session, trading below $158 per share at the open.



(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Shares of Apple quickly recovered, though, spurred in part by a broader index push higher after Wednesday’s sell-off, and potentially by a different channel check source.

Interestingly, the near-term call buyers were at it again in Apple shares, and by 1:09 PM EST on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, these call buyers had bought over 600,000 contracts of the Apple $160, $162.50, and $165 December 3rd, 2021 calls in today’s trading session alone.



(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Thinking through this exercise in speculation, the $170-strike call buyers were at nearly a total loss if they had held overnight. This is important, because as the calls expire worthless, the call buying power of this modern-day financial mob is diminished. On this note, pay attention today, to what happens to all the calls purchased at the $160, $162.50, and $165-strike prices.

Market breadth has been deteriorating badly beneath the surface of the stock market, and the major market barometers, including the S&P 500 Index (SP500), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), are increasingly being held up by only a handful of securities. Apple, with a market capitalization approaching $2.7 trillion is one of the handful of chosen safe-havens, alongside stocks like Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), (GOOG), NVIDIA and Tesla.

Not coincidentally, as many portfolio managers have underperformed in a widely dispersed tape, there has been a rush into these large-cap performance leaders, fueling a further dispersion.

Again, similar to late 1999, specifically December of 1999, this might be the last gasp higher in a market that is literally consuming all of the oxygen around it, creating a faster, more intense fire, yet setting the stage for a quicker burn out.

That burnout is already happening as we speak. Right now, it’s just below the surface of many market indices. Looking deeper, breadth is clearly narrowing, however, it’s hidden. Given time, the evidence of this market damage will be shown. Look no further than shares of former market darlings like Peloton Interactive (PTON), and Zillow Group (Z), which have their respective stock prices crater by 71.0%, and 58.3%, respectively in 2021, for an indicator of what could come next.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which offers a broader basked of technological innovators, is also down 21.1% in 2021. This shows another example of the equity market deterioration under the surface.



(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Previously, I have been bearish on the ARK Innovation ETF, having authored these two articles in the second half of this year.

With the benefit of hindsight, ARKK shares have significantly underperformed year-to-date, and more recently, as this snapshot from my Aug. 10, 2021, article shows. Looking closer, ARKK shares are down 19.5% vs. a 3.1% gain in the S&P 500 Index over that time frame.



(Source: Author’s August 10th, 2021 SA Article)

Keep in mind that ARKK’s largest holding, Tesla, has appreciated 52.5% year-to-date, which shows the magnitude of the rest of the underperformance of the holdings within the ARK Innovation ETF.



(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The sheer difference between the stocks making new highs, and the stocks making new lows in the NASDAQ (NDAQ) is so great, it has only occurred roughly seven times in the last 20 years as Jesse Felder pointed out in an excellent article originally published on Nov. 17, 2021. In that article, he used this table to quantify similar instances of wide market dispersion.



(Source: Jesse Felder)

Jesse’s takeaway was that investors needed to fasten their seat belts to prepare for volatility ahead, and given how extended the broader markets are today, that could be an understatement.

Could the broader markets melt-up further?

Certainly, that can be the case, as we saw in late 1999 and early 2000, where all anchors to normal valuation barometers disappeared. Again, though, one could argue, as I have done, that we’re already long past this point today. And by there, I mean a destination that is already the greatest bubble in modern market history.

As the largest U.S. market capitalization company, and given its dominant position in both the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and the Invesco QQQ Trust, Apple’s price action reverberates through the fabric of the U.S. markets. Think of the consequences if gamma squeeze call buyers are able to levitate the largest market capitalization equity as the broader equity market experiences a drawdown. This hypothetical fantasy became a reality on Tuesday, November 30th, as almost all of Apple’s large-cap technology peers were down materially, including Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook (FB), while Apple’s shares defied gravity, boosted higher by the extraordinary speculation in its near-term call options.

This speculative party hit a wall on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021, however, the same market participants are back at the casino, placing their bets again on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021. If this near-term gamma squeeze fails today, look out below, as Apple shares are extremely extended on their daily price chart, having been higher in 11 of the past 13 market sessions prior to today’s trading session.



(Source: Author, StockCharts)

With even the vaunted Invesco QQQ Trust buckling and experiencing a downturn, it could be only a matter of time until Apple becomes the last domino to tip over.



(Source: Author, StockCharts)

If and when Apple succumbs to selling pressure, this will usher a new leg lower in the broader markets. From my perspective, it is only a matter of time, so as Lane Kiffin would say, get your popcorn ready. Full disclosure, I am bearish on Apple shares and have increased my short position, expressed via put options, accordingly. Importantly, I have not always been bearish on Apple shares, and I was actually extremely bullish at a different inflection point in May of 2016.



(Source: Author’s May 13th, 2016 SA Article)

From a bigger picture perspective, the recognition point of a market structure working in reverse is on the horizon. All it will take going forward is for the market titans of today to stumble, and Apple is the preeminent market titan. Going further, once the last remaining leaders ultimately succumb to selling pressure, the current market structure, and passive fund flows, will work in reverse.

Ultimately, this unvirtuous cycle played out with many of the ultraconcentrated technology-laden funds of the late 1990s, and early 2000s. On this note, remember the Jacob Internet Fund (JAMFX)?

The lesson learned from that era, one I lived through vividly, and personally, as a stockbroker at Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) was to pay attention to price action, fund flows, and most importantly, starting valuations. Unfortunately, many market participants today are going to learn the same lesson as the late 1990s and early 2000 investors, and that learning experience is set to be a painful one.

When the greatest bubble of all time deflates, where would you want your wealth to be positioned given the current investment backdrop where expected real annual returns going forward are their worst in modern market history?



(Source: GMO)

Driven by different drivers than the late 1990s, with passive investing being a far smaller portion of the proverbial investment pie back then, we have found ourselves, as investors, in an even more precarious position today.



(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Thus, without knowing it, most investors stand on the edge of a precipice today, and collectively they are looking up, without looking down. This ignorant bliss is obscuring how far we are removed from normal valuation bands, and it is ignoring the deterioration in market breadth under the surface of the market.

Extending the analogy further, the terrain is actually shifting under investors’ feet and hands, without the general investor being aware. Said another way, the investing landscape is changing right in front of investors’ eyes, hidden in plain sight by powerful secular trends that have been in place for decades but are now ending. There’s an old saying in the markets that nobody rings a bell at the top, which is true. However, by watching relative price action, I think a studious investor can identify burgeoning secular trends in the market.

Recognizing this changing backdrop after years of study, including being too early, I have been pounding the table on the extremely out-of-favor commodity equities for several years now, and I still think we’re in the early innings of what will be a longer-term price appreciation. On this note, the reversion to the mean trade is just getting started.



(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Investors skittish of the commodity sector should research cast aside financials as they also will benefit from rising inflationary expectations and rising long-term interest rates. Understanding the bigger picture, then having an understanding of the bottoms-up fundamentals has been the key to outperformance, and this is a path that has not been easy with those participating confirming this reality. However, the road less taken is sometimes the better one, and I firmly believe that today, as traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate offer very poor starting valuations and very poor projected future real returns from today’s price levels. More specifically, the out-of-favor assets and asset classes, including commodities and commodity equities and out-of-favor specific securities, are where the historic opportunity has been, and that’s where it still stands, from my perspective.

There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAPL, ARK, NVDA, QQQ, SPY, AND TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor’s situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author’s opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies’ SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author’s best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

