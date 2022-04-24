News
How to Buy Bitcoin in UAE – Beginners' Guide for 2022 – Business 2 Community
The UAE is looking to become a global cryptocurrency and blockchain hub. As such, buying digital assets like Bitcoin has never been easier.
In this guide, we explain how to buy Bitcoin in the UAE in less than five minutes with a debit or credit card.
If you’re looking to buy Bitcoin in the UAE right now – the investment process at eToro can be completed in a matter of minutes.
Here’s how:
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.
A more detailed explanation of how to buy Bitcoin in the UAE can be found below.
Many of the best crypto exchanges in this market accept residents from the UAE – which is good news. You will, however, need to do a bit of research when deciding on where to buy bitcoin in the UAE.
For instance, you should ensure that your chosen payment method is supported and what fees and commissions will be charged.
If you’re looking for a low-cost and safe exchange that supports plenty of deposit types – consider the platforms reviewed below.
You won’t find a better online broker than eToro when it comes to choosing a place to buy Bitcoin in the UAE. The broker is very easy to use and it takes just a couple of minutes to register a verified account. Residents of the UAE are required to deposit just $50 to get started.
Moreover, all supported payment methods are charged a deposit fee of just 0.5%. This is the case across bank transfers, e-wallets, and even debit/credit cards. Once you have added some funds to your eToro account, you can then buy Bitcoin at the click of a button. The minimum investment required is just $10 per trade.
When it comes to trading commissions, eToro charges just 1% above the spread. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies in addition to just Bitcoin, then eToro has you covered. In total, you will find 60 leading digital currencies – including but not limited to Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Cardano, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin.
We also like that you can invest in a professionally managed portfolio of crypto assets. There are several options available and your chosen portfolio will be rebalanced and reweighted on your behalf. You can even elect to follow other eToro investors via the copy trading feature. As the name implies, you will automatically copy the trades of your chosen investor.
In addition to cryptocurrencies, eToro also offers thousands of commission-free stocks and ETFs. This includes markets in the US, UK, Europe, Asia, and more. eToro also allows you to trade leveraged CFDs across indices, hard metals, energies, agricultural products, forex, and more.
eToro also offers one of the best trading apps in the UAE and thus – you can buy Bitcoin while on the move. The eToro app also enables you to set up mobile alerts – which means that you will receive a real-time notification when a specific price movement is triggered. Finally, eToro is regulated by the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC.
What we like
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.
Crypto.com is home to a huge digital asset ecosystem that covers a wide range of services. If you’re simply looking to buy Bitcoin in the UAE on your smartphone – then the Crypto.com app is well worth considering. It only takes a few minutes to get set up and once you are verified – you can instantly deposit funds.
You can achieve this by using a Visa or MasterCard – which will be processed in real-time at a fee of 2.99%. The Crypto.com app also supports bank transfers but this can take a few business days to arrive in your account. In addition to Bitcoin, this popular trading app also supports 250 other digital currencies.
As such, Crypto.com is a great option if you’re thinking about buying a few different tokens for your portfolio. We also like the Crypto.com app for its crypto interest accounts – which allow you to generate an attractive APY on your investments. Interest rates will depend on the coin and whether you wish to open a flexible account or lock your tokens away for 1 or 3 months.
If depositing Bitcoin, for example, you can earn an APY of up to 6% on a 3-month term and also when you stake CRO tokens. Either way, you should find the Crypto.com app very user-friendly – so you won’t need to have any prior experience to buy Bitcoin. Finally, Crypto.com also offers a prepaid debit card that enables you to spend Bitcoin anywhere that Visa is accepted.
What we like
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.
Binance offers some of the lowest trading fees in the crypto exchange arena alongside significant levels of volume and liquidity. Put simply, by opening an account with this platform, you can buy Bitcoin at a commission of just 0.10% – or less if you trade larger volumes
You can trade Bitcoin here against USDT, Ethereum, and a wide range of other digital currencies. With that said, if you are looking to buy Bitcoin in the UAE for the first time and need to deposit fiat money to pay for your purchase – Binance also supports debit/credit cards. This will, however, be processed by a third-party payment company.
As such, debit/credit card fees can vary. Nonetheless, this will, at the very least, allow you to buy Bitcoin instantly and conveniently. Another thing that we like about Binance is that it offers the largest asset library in this space – with no less than 600 cryptocurrencies supported. This translates into over 1,000 tradable markets.
Binance is also great if you wish to access complex trading tools and instruments. For example, Binance not only offers Bitcoin futures and options, but you can also trade cryptocurrencies via leveraged spot markets. Binance also offers crypto savings accounts and staking tools, alongside technical indicators and high-level charting features.
What we like
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.
If this is your first time buying a digital currency like Bitcoin, you should know that this marketplace can be ultra-volatile. Moreover, investments are often made on a speculative basis with a focus purely on short-term price action.
On the other hand, Bitcoin is also one of the best-performing asset classes in recent years, so the upside potential of this digital currency can be huge.
If you’re still not sure whether Bitcoin is right for you, then consider starting off with small amounts. At eToro, for example, you only need to risk $10 to gain exposure to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
This will allow you to dip your feet into the market without taking on too much risk. Then, as you begin to learn more about the fundamentals of Bitcoin, you might consider increasing your stakes.
Don’t forget, Bitcoin operates in a multi-trillion dollar industry, and thus – you can cash out your tokens at any time. As such, your money is never locked away.
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.
If you’re looking for reasons to buy Bitcoin in the UAE because you are still sceptical about this digital asset, then read on.
In the sections below, we cover five core benefits of adding this cryptocurrency to your portfolio today.
Bitcoin has performed extremely well in recent years. Over the prior five years, for instance, this digital currency has increased in value by nearly 3,000%.
This means that had you invested just $500 in 2017, today, your money would be worth $15,000. In comparison, the S&P 500 has increased by just 90% over the same timeframe.
Even high growth stocks like Tesla have underperformed when compared to Bitcoin – with the electric car maker increasing by 1,500% over the prior five years.
To date, 2022 hasn’t been the best of years for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency markets. In fact, the value of Bitcoin has remained somewhat flat since the turn of the year.
The good news, however, is that now is a great time to buy Bitcoin in the UAE, not least because it is trading at a discounted price when compared to its prior all-time high.
For example, Bitcoin was priced at its highest valuation in November 2021 at roughly $68,000. In 2022, however, the price of Bitcoin has hovered between $40,000 and $47,000.
Even at the higher end, this offers a discounted entry price of 30% from the digital asset’s most recent peak. As such, this will enable you to enter the market at a much more favourable cost price.
Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars just for a single digital token. You don’t, however, need to buy a full token to invest in Bitcoin in the UAE. On the contrary, Bitcoin can be split into tiny units – which means that you only need to risk a small amount of capital.
Typically, the minimum amount of money that you can allocate when buying Bitcoin online will depend on your chosen broker or exchange. As noted just a moment ago, eToro requires just $10.
For instance, let’s suppose that Bitcoin is priced at $40,000 at the time of your investment, and you decide to buy $10 worth. This means that you will own 0.025 BTC.
You might look at the value of Bitcoin and make a judgment that you have missed the opportunity to make any reasonable gains on this digital currency.
However, many would argue that Bitcoin is only getting started – especially when you consider that the technology was only launched in 2009.
Moreover, when you compare the market capitalization of Bitcoin with other globally used asset classes, there is still plenty of upside potential left on the table.
As such, if you were to compare this with gold, Bitcoin would need to grow by over 800% just to reach parity.
If you have some experience in the traditional trading arena – perhaps in the form of forex, commodities, or stocks – then you might already understand the ins and outs of using leverage.
If so, you will be pleased to know that many crypto brokers and exchanges that accept UAE residents enable you to trade Bitcoin on margin.
eToro, for example, offers leveraged markets on all of its 60 supported digital currencies. This means that you can amplify the value of your trade via a single click.
For example, let’s suppose that you have $500 in your trading account and you decide to trade Bitcoin with leverage of 1:5. This means that you have turned a $500 stake into trading capital of $2,500.
If you are wondering how to buy Bitcoin in the UAE in terms of paying for your investment – we discuss your options in the sections below.
Buy Bitcoin With Credit Card or Debit Card
The process of buying Bitcoin with a credit or debit card can be completed in under five minutes when using eToro – which includes opening an account and verifying your identity.
This is because the eToro platform uses automated KYC technology and thus – it’s just a case of entering your credit or debit card details and the transaction will be processed instantly.
Moreover, when choosing eToro to buy Bitcoin in the UAE with your Visa or MasterCard, you will only be charged 0.5% by the broker. In comparison, popular exchanges like Coinbase and Gemini charge 3.99% and 3.49% respectively.
Another thing that we like about buying Bitcoin with a credit or debit card is that you can use the same payment method to cash out your gains when you eventually sell your tokens.
Buy Bitcoin With PayPal
Another option you have when it comes to assessing the best way to buy Bitcoin in the UAE is to opt for an e-wallet like PayPal. If you use Coinbase for this purpose, you will pay a fee of 3.99%.
In comparison, you can buy Bitcoin with PayPal on eToro at a fee of just 0.5%. Moreover, residents in the UAE are only required to meet a minimum PayPal deposit of $50.
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.
Just like we have throughout this guide, Bitcoin is traded and quoted in US dollars. As such, even if you are used to using AED when buying and selling cryptocurrencies – it’s best to get your head around valuations and price targets in USD.
Nonetheless, we explained earlier that Bitcoin was worth over $68,000 at its peak, which was achieved in November 2021. Since then, the Bitcoin price has entered a market correction.
As such, if you are able to buy Bitcoin before the next bullish cycle begins, you stand the chance of entering the market at a favourable price.
In terms of how the Bitcoin price is determined, this is based on broader market sentiment. For example, if there are more buyers than sellers in the market, this will result in upward pricing pressure which subsequently allows Bitcoin to grow in value.
But, when the markets are bearish and waves of investors offload their tokens, the value of Bitcoin will decline. Ultimately, the Bitcoin price is based on the market forces of demand and supply like any other tradable asset.
Bitcoin price predictions are plentiful in the online space. Many market commentators argue for an upside target of $100,000 by the end of 2022.
However, many market analysts argued for the same thing in 2021 when Bitcoin was enjoying a bullish upward trend. As such, Bitcoin price predictions are not really worth considering.
After all, as we noted earlier, many investors that buy Bitcoin will do so based on speculative objectives. Moreover, Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency markets are volatile and oftentimes – unpredictable.
Instead of buying Bitcoin based on the price predictions of other people, it’s best to approach this market on the back of your own research.
There are two main considerations that you need to make in order to buy Bitcoin in the UAE safely.
First, you need to ensure that the broker or exchange that you are using to buy Bitcoin is credible.
Second, you need to think about how you plan to store your Bitcoin tokens after you have completed your investment.
If you are looking into how to buy Bitcoin in the UAE for the first time – then perhaps the best option is to leave your BTC tokens in the eToro web wallet.
Not only is this option convenient but you do not need to worry about managing your private keys.
Now that we have explained the theoretical side of Bitcoin, we are now going to walk you through the actual investment process.
Below, you will learn how to buy Bitcoin with eToro – which requires a minimum deposit of just $50 and enables you to fund your purchase with Visa, MasterCard, Paypal, and more.
To open an account with eToro, you will need to enter your first and last name, a chosen username and password, and your email address and phone number.
Next, you will need to provide some additional information – such as your nationality, residency status, date of birth, and prior trading experience.
eToro is legally required to collect a copy of your government-issued ID from you. This is a standard request that is implemented by all credible and regulated cryptocurrency brokers.
You can opt for a passport or driver’s license. You also need to upload a proof of residency document. This can be something as basic as a recently issued bank statement or utility bill.
As a resident of the UAE, you are only required to meet a minimum deposit of $50. You can choose from a variety of payment methods, albeit, debit/credit cards are the fastest and most convenient.
In terms of fees, eToro charges 0.5% on all supported deposit types – which is very competitive.
The next step is to use the search box at the top of the page to find Bitcoin. Once you start typing ‘BTC’ or ‘Bitcoin’, a list of relevant markets will appear below the search box.
The correct Bitcoin market should appear at the top of the list – like in the image above. Next, click on the ‘Trade’ button to proceed.
You will now need to place an order so that eToro knows you wish to buy Bitcoin. In the amount box, type in the total size of your investment – in US dollars.
This needs to meet the minimum requirement of $10. Click on the ‘Open Trade’ to place your order and subsequently buy Bitcoin in the UAE.
We mentioned earlier that once you buy Bitcoin in the UAE via the eToro platform, the tokens will be stored safely on your behalf. This means that you are not required to do anything else until you are ready to cash out your Bitcoin investment.
When the time to sell does arise, you will need to log into your eToro account and click on the ‘Portfolio’ button. This will display the current market value of your Bitcoin tokens.
To sell, click on the cog image and hit ‘Close’. After confirming that you wish to sell your Bitcoin investment, eToro will execute your order instantly and then add the cash to your balance.
In summary, you can buy Bitcoin in the UAE in under five minutes from start to finish when using an instantly-processed payment method.
At eToro, you can achieve this goal by depositing funds with a debit/credit card or e-wallet and only pay 0.5% in transaction fees.
Moreover, you only need to meet a minimum first-time deposit of $50 in the UAE – so you can gain exposure to Bitcoin without risking too much money.
Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.
Yes, is it legal to buy Bitcoin in the UAE. Just make sure that you use a Bitcoin broker or exchange that is regulated and has the legal remit to accept UAE clients.
You can buy Bitcoin in the UAE with a debit or credit card at eToro. You only need to deposit a minimum of $50 and transaction fees amount to just 0.5%. Another option to consider when deciding on where to buy Bitcoin in UAE is Crypto.com – which offers a low-cost and user-friendly trading app for iOS and Android.
If you’re wondering how to buy Bitcoin in Dubai – the best option is to use a regulated online broker. eToro, for example, accepts UAE residents and you can fund your Bitcoin purchase with a debit/credit card, e-wallet, or bank transfer.
No, Coinbase does not accept clients in the UAE. You can, however, use eToro to buy Bitcoin in the UAE at competitive fees and small account minimums.
Bitcoin has generated returns of nearly 3,000% over the prior five years and even more since it was launched in 2009. However, Bitcoin is a speculative investment – so make sure that you consider the risks before entering this market.
The overall best place to buy Bitcoin in the UAE is eToro. It takes just minutes to open a verified account and you can then buy Bitcoin instantly with a debit/credit card or e-wallet.
This article was written for Business 2 Community by Kane Pepi.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C
Kane Pepi is an experienced financial and cryptocurrency writer with over 2,000+ published articles, guides, and market insights in the public domain. Expert niche subjects include asset valuation and analysis, portfolio management, and the prevention of financial crime. Kane is particularly skilled in explaining complex financial topics in a user-friendly… View full profile ›
Join over 100,000 of your peers and receive our weekly newsletter which features the top trends, news and expert analysis to help keep you ahead of the curve.