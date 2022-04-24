How to Buy Bitcoin in UAE – Beginners' Guide for 2022 – Business 2 Community

The UAE is looking to become a global cryptocurrency and blockchain hub. As such, buying digital assets like Bitcoin has never been easier.

In this guide, we explain how to buy Bitcoin in the UAE in less than five minutes with a debit or credit card.

If you’re looking to buy Bitcoin in the UAE right now – the investment process at eToro can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Here’s how:





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

A more detailed explanation of how to buy Bitcoin in the UAE can be found below.

Many of the best crypto exchanges in this market accept residents from the UAE – which is good news. You will, however, need to do a bit of research when deciding on where to buy bitcoin in the UAE.

For instance, you should ensure that your chosen payment method is supported and what fees and commissions will be charged.

If you’re looking for a low-cost and safe exchange that supports plenty of deposit types – consider the platforms reviewed below.

You won’t find a better online broker than eToro when it comes to choosing a place to buy Bitcoin in the UAE. The broker is very easy to use and it takes just a couple of minutes to register a verified account. Residents of the UAE are required to deposit just $50 to get started.

Moreover, all supported payment methods are charged a deposit fee of just 0.5%. This is the case across bank transfers, e-wallets, and even debit/credit cards. Once you have added some funds to your eToro account, you can then buy Bitcoin at the click of a button. The minimum investment required is just $10 per trade.

When it comes to trading commissions, eToro charges just 1% above the spread. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies in addition to just Bitcoin, then eToro has you covered. In total, you will find 60 leading digital currencies – including but not limited to Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Cardano, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin.



We also like that you can invest in a professionally managed portfolio of crypto assets. There are several options available and your chosen portfolio will be rebalanced and reweighted on your behalf. You can even elect to follow other eToro investors via the copy trading feature. As the name implies, you will automatically copy the trades of your chosen investor.

In addition to cryptocurrencies, eToro also offers thousands of commission-free stocks and ETFs. This includes markets in the US, UK, Europe, Asia, and more. eToro also allows you to trade leveraged CFDs across indices, hard metals, energies, agricultural products, forex, and more.

eToro also offers one of the best trading apps in the UAE and thus – you can buy Bitcoin while on the move. The eToro app also enables you to set up mobile alerts – which means that you will receive a real-time notification when a specific price movement is triggered. Finally, eToro is regulated by the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC.

What we like

