Why Can We See the Moon During the Day – Inside Science News Service

Published

1 day ago

on

(Inside Science) — Night is traditionally the moon’s time to shine, after the sun has set and doesn’t compete. But the moon can sometimes be visible during the day, even when the sun is up — that’s because the moon and the stars are always somewhere in the sky. Sometimes the sun is so bright and its light can overpower the light from the moon and the stars. But sometimes, at certain times of the day and month, we can see the moon during daylight hours. 
Inside Science is an editorially independent news service of the American Institute of Physics
© 2022 American Institute of Physics
About Inside Science | Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Reprint Rights

source

