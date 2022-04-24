Here's why Apple is cutting an iPhone 14 mini from the team – TrustedReviews

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

If you’ve been following the iPhone 14 rumours in recent months, you’ll have noticed an iPhone 14 mini isn’t among the line up. Now we have a little more insight into why.

According to independent sales data, the iPhone 13 range has been a roaring success, accounting for 71% of all phone sales in the United States during the three months from January to March this year.

That’s compared to the 61% of all sales the iPhone 12 range achieved last year during the same period, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP).

However, there is one fly in that ointment that goes a long way to explaining why Apple is reportedly streamlining the range in 2022. While the standard iPhone 13 accounted for 38% of total smartphone sales, the iPhone 13 mini racked up only 3%.

“The new iPhone 13 models enjoyed some of the largest share we’ve seen in many quarters,” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP partner and co-founder (via Apple Insider). “The four models, including 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini, accounted for almost three-quarters of sales in the March quarter. Last year at this time the then-new iPhone 12 models had 61% of sales.”

With that in mind it’s easy to see why the iPhone 14 mini may have been canned, if it was ever planned in the first place. Apple has the iPhone SE to cater those seeking smaller screens, with a rumoured Face ID update planned for 2023.

As it now stands, we’re likely see two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch models, with a Pro model available at each display size. The 5.4-inch mini model looks like it has been cut from the team, but will probably still be missed in some quarters.

Our review of the iPhone 13 mini was highly complementary, awarding the phone 4.5 stars out of a possible 5. Our own Max Parker praised the improved battery life, the available power and the great camera. He wrote: “It might be mini in size, but the iPhone 13 Mini excels thanks to an excellent camera, quality display and improved battery life.”

