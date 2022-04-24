DRAFT Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI) Cooperative Agreement Notice (NNH22ZDA011J) Released for Comment – Space Ref

Status Report From: NASA HQ

Posted: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Science Mission Directorate (SMD) and Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD) have released the draft of the fourth Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI) Cooperative Agreement Notice (CAN-4) as NNH22ZDA011J for public comment.



SSERVI CAN-4 NNH22ZDA011J invites the submission of multi-institutional team-based proposals for research as participating members of the Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI). Proposals must clearly articulate an innovative research program addressing basic and/or applied research fundamental to understanding the nature of the Moon and its near space environment to enable future human exploration of the Moon with Artemis. In addition, proposals that focus on developing the sample science community, especially studying lunar samples, are of particular interest. “Mars forward” proposals that use lunar focused research to develop approaches to Mars exploration also are welcome.



Proposal review, selection, and award will be implemented according to the guidelines set forth in Sections 5.0 and 6.0 of the funding announcement. Proposed research that complements current CAN-3 Institute Teams, and/or addresses important research areas not currently covered in the Institute will be given strong consideration (see: http://sservi.nasa.gov/sserviteams/). Section 4.0 “Application and Submission Information” provides important information regarding restrictions and deadlines for Principal Investigator and other key personnel changes and other key date placeholders.



A SSERVI Draft CAN 4 Town Hall is scheduled for April 28 at 2:00 PM ET. During this Town Hall, representatives from the co-sponsoring organizations will provide an overview of SSERVI, the scientific and exploration focuses sought in the CAN, as well as answer community questions. This event will be recorded. The presentation slides will be available after the event at the CAN’s NSPIRES landing page under “Other Documents.” The recording and presentation slides will also be available on the SSERVI site. Submit questions to be answered during the Town Hall to HQ-SSERVI@mail.nasa.gov by April 27th. Anonymity of those who submit questions and comments will be preserved.



To connect to the Town Hall:



Join from the meeting link

https://nasaenterprise.webex.com/nasaenterprise/j.php?MTID=m2f7a38cb998fffd1a83eae08d9e3cac3



Join by meeting number

Meeting number (access code): 2760 876 7970

Meeting password: arBpbYk$226



Join by phone

+1-929-251-9612 USA Toll 2

+1-415-527-5035 US Toll

Global call-in numbers



Join from a video system or application

Dial 27608767970@nasaenterprise.webex.com

You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.



Comments and questions on the draft CAN text should be emailed to HQ-SSERVI@mail.nasa.gov by May 5th. Depending on the nature of the question(s), NASA may respond on an individual basis by email or may post questions and answers (Q&A) on the Draft SSERVI CAN-4 NSPIRES landing page. Posted Q&As are intended to address inquiries of broader interest and general clarification and will be edited to preserve the anonymity of persons and institutions who submit questions.



