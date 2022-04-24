Connect with us

News

McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin crypto if Tesla accepts ‘grimacecoin’ - Deseret News
Advertisement

News

iPhone SE 3 specs and price just tipped by leaker - Tom's Guide

News

One Year on Mars: Celebrate with the Perseverance Team – NASA Mars Exploration - NASA Mars Exploration

News

Here’s how to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Duo 2 and other devices - USA TODAY

News

Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions, 2 Altcoins to Watch: Analyst - Business Insider

News

McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin crypto if Tesla accepts ‘grimacecoin’ – Deseret News

Published

1 day ago

on

wp header logo 475

A woman walks past a McDonald’s restaurant in Hong Kong Friday, July 25, 2014.
Kin Cheung, Associated Press

McDonald’s joked that it would accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency — but only if Tesla accepted “grimacecoin.”

Details: For the uninitiated, Grimace is a purple figure who has long been one of the major McDonald’s characters, like Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar.

only if @tesla accepts grimacecoin https://t.co/CQrmAFelHR pic.twitter.com/to9HmYJhej
What to know: Musk has been publicly campaigning for the use of Dogecoin for more than a year now, showing himself to be one of the crypto token’s biggest advocates.

Remember: “Grimacecoin” isn’t real. So don’t expect to see it trading anytime soon.

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy.
Copyright © 2022 Deseret News Publishing Company. All Rights Reserved

source

Related Topics:

Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement