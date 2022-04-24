McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin crypto if Tesla accepts ‘grimacecoin’ – Deseret News

A woman walks past a McDonald’s restaurant in Hong Kong Friday, July 25, 2014.

McDonald’s joked that it would accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency — but only if Tesla accepted “grimacecoin.”

Details: For the uninitiated, Grimace is a purple figure who has long been one of the major McDonald’s characters, like Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar.

only if @tesla accepts grimacecoin https://t.co/CQrmAFelHR pic.twitter.com/to9HmYJhej

What to know: Musk has been publicly campaigning for the use of Dogecoin for more than a year now, showing himself to be one of the crypto token’s biggest advocates.

Remember: “Grimacecoin” isn’t real. So don’t expect to see it trading anytime soon.

