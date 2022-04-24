News
McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin crypto if Tesla accepts ‘grimacecoin’ – Deseret News
McDonald’s joked that it would accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency — but only if Tesla accepted “grimacecoin.”
Details: For the uninitiated, Grimace is a purple figure who has long been one of the major McDonald’s characters, like Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar.
What to know: Musk has been publicly campaigning for the use of Dogecoin for more than a year now, showing himself to be one of the crypto token’s biggest advocates.
Remember: “Grimacecoin” isn’t real. So don’t expect to see it trading anytime soon.
