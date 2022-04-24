Simplifying Microsoft 365 Tenant Migrations: It's All in the Planning – Redmondmag.com

Advanced Search

Date: Thursday, April 28 at 11am PT / 2pm ET

With the rise in M&A activity in the last two years, if your organization isn’t already in the midst of working on a Microsoft 365 tenant migration, it’s somewhat inevitable. In concept, tenant migrations are little more than moving data from one Microsoft 365 instance to another. But, in practical application, there’s so much more involved around ensuring the business is operational, users are productive, and the needed data is available to enable coexistence and collaboration between tenants during the migration time. The truth of the matter is the success or failure of a migration is all in your planning.

So, what aspects of a migration require a detailed plan and how can you be certain of a positive migration outcome?

In this lively discussion-format webcast, join Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter MVP, Nick Cavalancia, along with Senior Product Manager, Malte Schoch from Quest, as they discuss:

