Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will Elon Musk Take the DOGE Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Elon Musk wants McDonalds to accept Dogecoin. Here's why experts think it will matter.

One market trend that has carried over into 2022 is Elon Musk’s quest to help boost Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ). The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO has long been hailed as the “Dogefather.” This isn’t just because his own dog inspired the creation of popular meme token Floki Inu (CCC: FLOKI-USD ). Musk has boosted Dogecoin several times since its initial May 2021 rise, raising Dogecoin price predictions with just a tweet.

Today, he tweeted about the meme coin again. This time, Musk promised to eat a McDonalds (NYSE: MCD ) happy meal on live television if the fast food chain began accepting Dogecoin.

This isn’t the first time Musk has called for Dogecoin payment acceptance. Earlier this month, Tesla began accepting Dogecoin as a means of payment for company merchandise. This news caused Dogecoin prices to spike, and today, they are rising again. Following the recent crypto crash, this is welcome news for investors.

The pupcoin pack largely moves in solidarity, and today is no different. Floki is trading in the green, as are Baby Doge Coin (CCC: BABYDOGE-USD ) and Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ). What do Dogecoin price predictions look like, though? As Twitter erupts with speculation, let’s take a closer look at what some industry experts foresee for Dogecoin in 2022 and beyond.

