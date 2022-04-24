Apple’s iPhone 14 to finally kill off fan-favourite feature... - The US Sun

APPLE is about to sound the death knell of one of the iPhone's most beloved features, according to a report.

A leaker has claimed that the upcoming iPhone 14 will not feature a revamped version of Touch ID – as has been claimed by other insiders.

Touch ID is the fingerprint-scanning system that was the primary way to unlock your iPhone for years.

Apple abandoned the technology with the introduction of the mug-scanning Face ID to the iPhone X back in 2017.

It meant that Apple could fit bigger screens to its mobiles – by removing the Home button, where the Touch ID scanner was stored.

But now the wearing of face masks is so widespread, Face ID is less useful than it used to be.

Recently, whispers had suggested that Touch ID would make a return with the iPhone 14, which is rumoured for release in September.

Apple is reportedly working on an under-display fingerprint scanner to match those offered by rival devices from Samsung and Huawei.

However, according to trusted leaker LeaksApplePro, engineers have now dropped the plans.

Citing "multiple" anonymous sources, they said: "Apple engineers are no longer working on an under-display fingerprint sensor for the iPhone."

"The Cupertino-based company has worked on this for years, but it seems like Face ID is the way to go."

They added that, in January, Apple moved their Touch ID staff and resources to the team working on Face ID.

The company recently released an update to iOS 15, the latest version of the iPhone software, that allowed users to unlock their devices while wearing a mask.

Having finally leapfrogged that hurdle, and given the amount of time and resources pumped into Face ID over the year, it makes sense that they would stick with their industry-leading face-scanning tech for now.

In September each year, Apple shows off a series of new iPhones.

Last year's line-up didn't change much from the 2020 offering.

That means 2022 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for the iPhone.

Last month, Apple expert and top analyst Jeff Pu says has detailed his expectations for the devices.

In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Pu claimed that there will be four new iPhone models.

That's in keeping with previous years, although with a slightly different format.

Last year we had the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This year we're expecting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

That means the iPhone Mini has been swapped for the iPhone Max, likely due to buyers preferring bigger screens.

All four new iPhone 14 models are expected to feature ProMotion displays.

Currently, these high 120Hz refresh rate screens only appear on the iPhone 13 range's Pro models.

They make for smoother animations and scrolling and are generally better for gaming.

All four models are tipped to feature 6GB of RAM, which is an increase for the lower-end iPhone models.

And the Pro handsets are expected to feature an upgraded 48-megapixel camera on the back of the device.

Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro models are tipped to start at 256GB of storage, up from 128GB.

It's impossible to say whether Pu is correct, but several of these claims have been corroborated by world-renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

At the very least, a line-up of four iPhones, all featuring 5G and more powerful chips seems all but certain.

Of course, Apple has yet to confirm any details about the iPhone 14 – even whether or not it exists.

We won't expect to hear official word from Apple until the launch day.

But rumours will come thick and fast in the weeks leading up to the event, so check back with The Sun regularly for all the latest iPhone leaks.

In other news, a British woman has told of her horror after scammers used photos of a "silver fox" politician to trick her out of £80,000.

Norfolk County Council is suing Apple over what it says was misleading information about iPhone sales.

The creators of a chilling new horror game say that the title is so disturbing they've been forced to censor it on PlayStation.

And, Apple has announced updates to AirTags following claims that the coin-sized tracking devices are being used to stalk people.

