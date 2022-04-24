News
The Windows 11 upgrade becomes available for download on more compatible PCs as gradual roll out continues – Notebookcheck.net
On October 5, Microsoft officially made the Windows 11 upgrade available for download. Even though there was quite some controversy caused by the strict hardware requirements and therefore limited compatibility of Windows 11, things seem to have calmed a bit over the last couple of weeks. Therefore Microsoft now announced that it has officially started the next phase of the gradual roll out of the Windows 11 upgrade.
Since the official release in early October, Windows 11 was mainly available for two groups of customers. The first group included people who bought a new PC on which Windows 11 was pre-installed. The second group contained users who bought a PC with Windows 10 (from US$129 on Amazon), which are also qualified for the free Windows 11 upgrade. After the upgrade apparently went smoothly for most of these users, Microsoft has now made Windows 11 available for download for a third group of customers.
With its machine learning technology, Microsoft has determined further devices on which the Windows 11 update prompt should now appear automatically. The Redmond-based software company has not revealed any additional information on which exact PC configurations are included in this third group. However, manually triggering the Windows 11 update, which is how many tech enthusiasts probably installed Windows 11 in the past weeks, is no longer necessary on these PCs. Users can simply check the regular Windows Update application in order to verify whether the Windows 11 upgrade is ready to download on their respective device.
