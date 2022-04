Dogecoin to skyrocket to $1 as SpaceX confirms DOGE-1 moon mission – FXStreet

Jonathan Morgan

FXStreet Follow Following

Dogecoin price continues to experience whipsaws in price action with no defined breakout yet established. That may change given some upcoming fundamental events combined with strong technical breakout levels.

Dogecoin price may get a massive spike due to some fundamental factors involving a planned satellite launch by SpaceX that will go to the moon. By itself, it doesn’t sound like a big deal. However, the big deal is this: the mission is named Doge-1 because the project was funded entirely by Dogecoin. Adding to the importance of this event is the type of satellite, a CubeSat, which has never been launched to the moon. Therefore, Doge-1 will likely be the first CubeSat to reach the moon, beating NASA’s planned launch. This event will likely have a strong effect on Dogecoin's price.

Yet Dogecoin's price action remains noisey, messy and indecisive. Point and Figure charts help filter out the ‘noise’ associated with candlesticks by focusing only on price action. There is no volume or time factor in Point and Figure analysis. As such, entry conditions are more transparent and concise. Two theoretical long trade ideas for Dogecoin price have been identified.

The hypothetical aggressive buy entry is a buy stop order on the 3-box reversal off the current O-column, currently at $0.30 with a stop loss at $0.26 and a profit target at $0.66. This entry is considered aggressive because it would be an entry on the first pullback after Dogecoin broke below the former bull market trendline (blue diagonal line). This type of trade also requires active trade management because the end of the column of Os is not yet determined. And as the current O-column moves lower, so does the entry and stop loss (4-box stop loss), but the profit target remains. A two to three-box trailing stop after Dogecoin hits $0.35 would help protect any implied profit from this trade.



DOGEUSDT $0.01/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart

On the conservative side of the buy entry, the hypothetical trade setup for Dogecoin price is a buy stop order at $0.35, a stop loss at $0.31 and a profit target @ $0.66. The conservative trade idea is based on two bullish entry patterns in Point and Figure analysis: the break of a Triple-Top and a Bullish Catapult Pattern. In addition, a two to three-box trailing stop after Dogecoin his $0.41 would help protect any profit after the initial entry.



DOGE/USDT $0.01/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart

Both long trade ideas are invalidated if Dogecoin price moves below the $0.23 value area.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Cardano (ADA) price looks to be on the cusp of booking a third consecutive losing streak. But under the hood, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reveals that bulls are pushing against and are buying on the dips in a fade-in trade.

Ethereum price was in the danger zone after price traded below the 55-day SMA near $2,986.86. But bulls stepped in and used the area between the 55-day SMA and $2,900.00 as a fade-in level before ramping price action up above $3,000.00.

Ripple (XRP) price is an outlier against most other major cryptocurrencies as the pair is not in the possibility to gain on dollar weakness and favorable tailwinds underpinning price action in cryptocurrencies overall.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is trading as a pendulum with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the anchor point in a week that only saw around 8% price variation against 27%. SHIB price set to explode to the upside as key-event this weekend gets defused.

Bitcoin price reveals an opportunity to buy as it stoops to crucial support levels. This downswing looks to be a ploy from market makers to purge the sell-side liquidity before triggering an uptrend.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source