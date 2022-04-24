Moon Tunes returns to Riverside Park for 10th anniversary – WXOW.com

News Producer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Moon Tunes is returning to Riverside Park this summer for its 10th anniversary.

Starting the first week in June, live music will fill the park from 5:30 to 8:30 every Thursday night.

Bill Miller will kick off Moon Tunes again this year on Thursday, June 2.

Organizers said local vendors like Piggy’s, Pearl Streat Brewery, The Pearl and others will return as well. Plus, there will be themed music nights that include country music, blues music and classic rock.

“We’re pretty excited about all the things you can do,” Co-Founder of Valley View Rotary Moon Tunes Terry Bauer said. “If you are looking for a family fun night concert… see you at Moon Tunes.”

Moon Tunes is a free event.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

June 9: Tribute to Motown – WRST, Torrence Chester & Friends

June 16: La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, along with Hans Mayer & Friends: A tribute to the music of Paul Simon featuring Graceland

July 7: Tapestry of Songs – Carole King (Lynn Biddick), John Prine (Eddie Allen), Joni Mitchell (Karen Lee), along with a performance by TUGG

July 14: Country Night – Big Liquor, Smokin’ Bandits

July 21: Classic Rock Night – The Executives, High Mileage

July 28: String Band Night – The Troubadogs, Sting Ties, Dan Sebranek & John Smith

August 4: World’s Largest Jam Session – Greg Hall & The Wrecking Ball

August 11: Irish Fest Night – The Byrne Brothers, Boxing Banjo

August 18: The Remainders

August 25: Blues Night – Joe & Vicki Price, Shufflin’ DuPrees, Howard “Guitar” Luedtke & The Blue Max

September 1: UWL Screaming Eagles Marching Band along with Cody & The Ghosts

September 10: Woodstock 2022 – Saturday Season Finale from 2-8:30 p.m.

MORE: Moon Tunes La Crosse

Have a story idea? Let us know here

News Producer

{{description}}

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

source