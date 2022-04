Best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad will be available October 23 through redesigned virtual and in-person experiences

Images of Apple Retail

Nick Leahy

Apple

nleahy@apple.com

(408) 862-5012

Monica Fernandez

Apple

monicaf@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

The latest news and updates, direct from Apple.

Read more

source