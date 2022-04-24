How to Use a Whiteboard in a Microsoft Teams Meeting – groovyPost

If you want to collaborate on a Microsoft Teams’ meeting, a good way to do it is to use the whiteboard feature. Here’s how.

Microsoft Teams is a business and chat collaboration app that provides several remote meetings features. One of the most useful is the whiteboard in Microsoft Teams which allows the presenter and other users to visually present information to other colleagues.

Think of the Whiteboard you use in the meeting room in your place of business, except this one is virtual. You can use it to sketch out brainstorm ideas on the digital canvas. If you haven’t taken advantage of it yet, here’s how to use the Whiteboard in a Microsoft Teams meeting.

The whiteboard feature is much like a standard whiteboard that you’d see in a classroom or the meeting room at your company. You can draw on it, write on it, and use it to work on information together in a meeting.

The information added to a Teams whiteboard is stored in the cloud and is accessible to anyone with a Teams invite.

To use the whiteboard feature in Microsoft Teams:

If you’ve worked on a whiteboard in a Teams meeting, you might want to save it for later. You can export the whiteboard image to work on it later or to share it with others.

To export a Whiteboard in Microsoft Teams:

Once you’ve exported it, you can edit it further in a fully-fledged image editor, such as SnagIt or Photoshop.



Once you start using a whiteboard in a Teams meeting, you’ll start to see how useful it can be. You can then start to use more advanced features, such as creating project templates for specialized meetings. As long as all meeting participants are on a stable connection, group sketching is responsive for everyone on a Teams call.

The whiteboard isn’t the only useful feature available for Microsoft Teams users. So, for example, you can add Microsoft Teams to Outlook or create a team with a template. It’s not limited to sharing the whiteboard either—you can share your PC screen in Teams too.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment

Name *

Email *

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Save my name and email and send me emails as new comments are made to this post.

If you need to transfer your Windows 11 product key or just need it to do a clean install of the OS,…

Backing up your data to the cloud via an automated service is critical. Backblaze is the solution I use and recommend. Here’s…

Chrome does an excellent job of storing your browsing history, cache, and cookies to optimize your browser performance online. Hers’s how to…

Buying in-store doesn’t mean you have to pay higher prices. Thanks to price-matching guarantees, you can get online discounts while shopping in…

If you’ve been enjoying Disney Plus and want to share it with others, here’s how to buy a Disney+ Gift subscription for…

Copyright © 2007-2021 groovyPost™ LLC | All Rights Reserved

source